Heading 3

Pujya Doss

October 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-drama couples having you say “Me & who”

Captain Yoo Shi Jin and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon are two strong and independent people who fall in love despite their different worlds

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

Kim Shin is a goblin who is cursed with immortality and Ji Eun Tak is a human girl who can see ghosts. They meet by chance and their lives become intertwined

Image: tvN

Goblin 

Yoon Se Ri is a South Korean heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea. She is rescued by Ri Jeong Hyeok, a North Korean soldier

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

Kwon Jung Rok is a successful lawyer who is known for his cold personality. Oh Yoon Seo is a top actress who is forced to take on a job as his secretary

Image: tvN

Touch Your Heart

Lee Young Joon is a narcissistic vice president of a company who is extremely demanding. Kim Mi So is his competent and hardworking secretary

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Do Bong Soon is a woman with superhuman strength. Ahn Min Hyuk is the CEO of a gaming company. Despite their different personalities, they fall in love and help each other to fight crime

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Sung Deok Mi is a talented art curator who is secretly a fangirl of a K-pop idol. Ryan Gold is a famous artist who is known for his cold personality

Her Private Life

Image: tvN

Kim Bok Joo is a weightlifter who is focused on her career. Jung Joon Hyung is a swimmer who is struggling with a slump

 Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Ko Dong Man is a former taekwondo athlete who is now an unsuccessful mixed martial arts fighter. Choi Ae Ra is a longtime friend of Dong Man's who is struggling to find her place in the world

Fight My Way

Image: KBS2

Go Eun Chan is a tomboy who disguises herself as a boy to get a job at a coffee shop. Choi Han Kyul is the handsome and wealthy owner of the coffee shop. Despite their different backgrounds, they fall in love and learn to accept themselves 

Image: MBC

Coffee Prince

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here