SAUMYA

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Entertainment

K-drama couples that are absolute fan-favourites

Be honest, will we ever get over Descendants of the Sun’s Yi Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki) and Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo)?

SOURCE: KBS2

Did Wang Yeo (Lee Dong Wook) and Kim Sun (Yoo In Na) Touch Your Heart(s) as much as ours?

SOURCE: tvN

Who all can never get enough of It's Okay To Not Be Okay’s Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) and Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji)’s comforting bond?

SOURCE: Netflix

If there’s a single iconic K-drama couple, it has to be Strong Woman Bong Soon’s Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) and Ahn Min Hyunk (Park Hyung Sik)

SOURCE: JTBC

Fighting together through thick and thin, Fight for My Way’s Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) and Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won)

SOURCE: KBS2

Jo Young Pil (Ji Chang Wook) and Cho Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun)’s years of sincere affection in Welcome to Samdalri’s is simply heartwarming

SOURCE: JTBC

SOURCE: tvN

Crash Landing On You’s Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) interestingly took their romance from reel to real

Though Snowdrop’s Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) and Eun Yeong Ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo)’s sad ending left viewers heartbroken, fans surely can’t get enough of their onscreen chemistry

SOURCE: JTBC

Start Up’s Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Seo Dal Mi (Bae Suzy) have surely charmed fans with their youthful romance

SOURCE: tvN

If bittersweet was a love story, it would be Our Beloved Summer’s Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi)

SOURCE: SBSSOURCE: SBS

