Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 30, 2023

Entertainment

K-drama couples that scream Couple Goals

Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jeong Hyeok's epic love defied borders, proving that love knows no boundaries. A heartwarming tale of love against all odds

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on you

Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung redefine college romance with their athletic ambitions and heartwarming connection. A love story to inspire the dreamers

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk radiate cuteness and strength, proving that love can conquer challenges. An ultimate power couple for today

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Tak Dong Kyung and Kim Sa Ram's sacrificial love transforms them into better versions of themselves. A journey of love, fate, and self-discovery

Image: tvN

Doom at Your Service

CEO Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo, are a couple who conquer challenges to find happiness. A love story that proves dreams can come true

Image: SBS

Business Proposal, 

Jin Young Seo and Cha Sung Hoon, the second lead couple, redefine couple goals with their undeniable chemistry and heartwarming actions

Image: SBS

Business Proposal

Although bittersweet, Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin's love in 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' remains unforgettable. A tale of youth, dreams, and heartfelt connections

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image: tvN

In 'Descendants of the Sun,' Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo's love ignites even on the battlefield, setting hearts ablaze with their passionate chemistry

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

Witty banter and sizzling chemistry redefine workplace romance in 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.' A love story that sparks laughter and longing

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

Suspense and heartwarming moments collide in 'Suspicious Partner,' showcasing Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun's undeniable chemistry. A captivating journey that leaves you wanting more

Image: SBS

Suspicious Partner

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here