K-drama couples that scream Couple Goals
Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jeong Hyeok's epic love defied borders, proving that love knows no boundaries. A heartwarming tale of love against all odds
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on you
Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung redefine college romance with their athletic ambitions and heartwarming connection. A love story to inspire the dreamers
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk radiate cuteness and strength, proving that love can conquer challenges. An ultimate power couple for today
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Tak Dong Kyung and Kim Sa Ram's sacrificial love transforms them into better versions of themselves. A journey of love, fate, and self-discovery
Image: tvN
Doom at Your Service
CEO Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo, are a couple who conquer challenges to find happiness. A love story that proves dreams can come true
Image: SBS
Business Proposal,
Jin Young Seo and Cha Sung Hoon, the second lead couple, redefine couple goals with their undeniable chemistry and heartwarming actions
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
Although bittersweet, Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin's love in 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' remains unforgettable. A tale of youth, dreams, and heartfelt connections
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
In 'Descendants of the Sun,' Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo's love ignites even on the battlefield, setting hearts ablaze with their passionate chemistry
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Witty banter and sizzling chemistry redefine workplace romance in 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.' A love story that sparks laughter and longing
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
Suspense and heartwarming moments collide in 'Suspicious Partner,' showcasing Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun's undeniable chemistry. A captivating journey that leaves you wanting more
Image: SBS
Suspicious Partner