Pujya Doss

april 24, 2024

Entertainment

K-drama couples that went from reel to real-life dating

The most popular K-drama couple of 2020, they got married in March 2022 

Image: VAST Entertainment, MSTeam Entertainment

Hyun Bin- Son Ye Jin (Crash Landing on You)

They dated for two years before breaking up in 2017 

Image: KBS2

Lee Joon Gi- Jeon Hye Bin (Gunman in Joseon)

They dated for one year before breaking up in 2017 

Nam Joo Hyuk- Lee Sung Kyung (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo)

Image: MBC TV

They have been married since 2013 and have two children 

Ji Sung- Lee Bo Young (Save the Last Dance for Me) 

Image: SBS

They dated for two years before breaking up in 2015 

Lee Min Ho- Park Min Young (City Hunter)

Image: SBS

They got married in 2017 but divorced in 2019 

Song Joong Ki- Song Hye Kyo (Descendants of the Sun)

Image: KBS 2TV

The cast of Reply 1988 officially confirmed that they are dating in the year 2017 and have been strong ever since

Lee Hyeri- Ryu Jun Yeol (Reply 1988)

Image: tvN

They were rumored to be dating but never confirmed it 

Lee Jong Suk- Park Shin Hye (The Heirs)

Image: SBS

Ever since the couple officially announced their relationship in 2015, they’ve been growing as the fans’ favorite pairing

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah (A Gentleman's Dignity)

Image: SBS

They dated for one year before breaking up in 2009

Yoon Eun Hye and Lee Dong Wook (My Fair Lady)

Image: KBS2TV

