K-drama couples that went from reel to real-life dating
The most popular K-drama couple of 2020, they got married in March 2022
Image: VAST Entertainment, MSTeam Entertainment
Hyun Bin- Son Ye Jin (Crash Landing on You)
They dated for two years before breaking up in 2017
Image: KBS2
Lee Joon Gi- Jeon Hye Bin (Gunman in Joseon)
They dated for one year before breaking up in 2017
Nam Joo Hyuk- Lee Sung Kyung (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo)
Image: MBC TV
They have been married since 2013 and have two children
Ji Sung- Lee Bo Young (Save the Last Dance for Me)
Image: SBS
They dated for two years before breaking up in 2015
Lee Min Ho- Park Min Young (City Hunter)
Image: SBS
They got married in 2017 but divorced in 2019
Song Joong Ki- Song Hye Kyo (Descendants of the Sun)
Image: KBS 2TV
The cast of Reply 1988 officially confirmed that they are dating in the year 2017 and have been strong ever since
Lee Hyeri- Ryu Jun Yeol (Reply 1988)
Image: tvN
They were rumored to be dating but never confirmed it
Lee Jong Suk- Park Shin Hye (The Heirs)
Image: SBS
Ever since the couple officially announced their relationship in 2015, they’ve been growing as the fans’ favorite pairing
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah (A Gentleman's Dignity)
Image: SBS
They dated for one year before breaking up in 2009
Yoon Eun Hye and Lee Dong Wook (My Fair Lady)
Image: KBS2TV