DECEMBEr 24, 2023

K-drama Couples That We're Shipping Hard

Kang Chul and Oh Yeon-joo's love story bridged the gap between two worlds, captivating viewers with its thrilling fantasy and heartfelt romance, W - Two Worlds 

Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo 

Lee Young-joon and Kim Mi-so's sweet workplace romance melted hearts as they navigated love, personal growth, and secrets from the past in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young 

Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri's epic love story, set against the backdrop of North-South Korean relations, became a global sensation in Crash Landing on You 

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin 

Noh Ji-wook and Eun Bong-hee's charming and playful dynamic, mixed with a suspenseful plot, made this legal romantic drama, Suspicious Partner, a hit

Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun

Do Bong-soon and Ahn Min-hyuk's adorable relationship, coupled with Bong-soon's superhuman strength, brought humor and warmth to this romantic comedy, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik

Moon Gang-tae and Ko Moon-young's emotionally intense journey showcased healing and love, creating a unique and memorable story about mental health in It's Okay to Not Be Okay

 Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji 

Lee Gon and Jeong Tae-eul's fantasy romance across parallel worlds captivated audiences, blending romance, suspense, and royal intrigue in The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun

The forbidden romance between Lee Sun-jae and Oh Hye-won, set in the world of classical music, captivated viewers with its mature and passionate storyline in Secret Love Affair

Yoo Ah-in and Kim Hee-ae

Cha Do-hyun and Oh Ri-jin's complex and touching relationship unfolded amidst multiple personalities, offering a mix of drama, comedy, and emotional depth in Kill Me, Heal Me

Ji Sung and Hwang Jung-eum

Kim Shin and Ji Eun-tak's mystical love story, accompanied by a beautiful fantasy world and a touching bromance, made "Goblin" a major hit that left a lasting impact

Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun

