K-drama Couples That We're Shipping Hard
Kang Chul and Oh Yeon-joo's love story bridged the gap between two worlds, captivating viewers with its thrilling fantasy and heartfelt romance, W - Two Worlds
Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo
Image source- MBC TV
Lee Young-joon and Kim Mi-so's sweet workplace romance melted hearts as they navigated love, personal growth, and secrets from the past in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young
Image source-tvN
Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri's epic love story, set against the backdrop of North-South Korean relations, became a global sensation in Crash Landing on You
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Image source- tvN
Noh Ji-wook and Eun Bong-hee's charming and playful dynamic, mixed with a suspenseful plot, made this legal romantic drama, Suspicious Partner, a hit
Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun
Image source- SBS
Do Bong-soon and Ahn Min-hyuk's adorable relationship, coupled with Bong-soon's superhuman strength, brought humor and warmth to this romantic comedy, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik
Image source-JTBC
Moon Gang-tae and Ko Moon-young's emotionally intense journey showcased healing and love, creating a unique and memorable story about mental health in It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji
Image source- tvN
Lee Gon and Jeong Tae-eul's fantasy romance across parallel worlds captivated audiences, blending romance, suspense, and royal intrigue in The King: Eternal Monarch
Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun
Image source- SBS TV
The forbidden romance between Lee Sun-jae and Oh Hye-won, set in the world of classical music, captivated viewers with its mature and passionate storyline in Secret Love Affair
Yoo Ah-in and Kim Hee-ae
Image source-JTBC
Cha Do-hyun and Oh Ri-jin's complex and touching relationship unfolded amidst multiple personalities, offering a mix of drama, comedy, and emotional depth in Kill Me, Heal Me
Ji Sung and Hwang Jung-eum
Image source-MBC TV
Click Here
Kim Shin and Ji Eun-tak's mystical love story, accompanied by a beautiful fantasy world and a touching bromance, made "Goblin" a major hit that left a lasting impact
Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun
Image source-tvN