may 19, 2024

Entertainment

K-drama Couples With Healthy Relationship

Pratyusha Dash

This couple's relationship is refreshingly realistic. They don't fall for each other instantly; rather, they bond over shared experiences, understanding each other's struggles and dreams before love blossoms

Image Credits- JTBC

Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung – Run On

For K-drama newcomers, this is the ultimate starting point. The pair quickly discovers their childhood friendship, igniting a playful bond that effortlessly transitions into love

Image Credits- MBC

Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Sung Kyung – Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Their quirky personalities and past wounds don't hinder their budding romance. Their upfront honesty and open communication pave the way for a flourishing relationship

Image Credits- JTBC

Ahn Jae Hong, Chun Woo Hee – Be Melodramatic

When a dentist relocates to a coastal village, she encounters a dedicated handyman. As their worlds intertwine, they discover valuable lessons about love, relationships, and personal struggles

Image Credits- tvN

Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho – Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Working closely day by day, Ahn Min Hyuk finds himself in love with Bong Soon. They confide in each other, sharing insecurities and life's challenges as they fall for each other

Image Credits- JTBC

Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik – Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Do Kyung Suk and Kang Mi Rae's love story is based on their inner selves. Mi Rae's journey to self-confidence, alongside Kyung Suk's love for her character over physical beauty is healing

Cha Eun Woo, Im Soo Hyang – My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image Credits- JTBC

Their unwavering dedication to each other, transcending time, is truly healing. They're willing to make sacrifices, even risking their lives, to ensure the other's safety. That is true love

Image Credits- tvN

Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok – Lovely Runner

Kang Ha Neul's portrayal of Hwang Yong Sik is captivating. He becomes Dong Baek's ray of hope, showing her the beauty of love through his unwavering support and actions

Gong Hyo Jin, Kang Ha Neul – When The Camellia Blooms

Image Credits- KBS2

Ryan Gold's past trauma doesn't hinder his ability to love Sung Duk Mi passionately, even as he unravels the truth about his past and lost brother. While Duk Mi feels secure enough to express her true self to Ryan

Park Min Young, Kim Jae Wook – Her Private Life

Image Credits-tvN

Despite their differences, they form an unbreakable bond through shared past trauma, deepening their connection and fostering a healthy, genuine relationship

Lee Junho, Won Jin Ah – Just Between Lovers

Image Credits-JTBC

