K drama deaths that felt like a personal loss

Eun Ji's harrowing journey in All of Us Are Dead ends tragically, surviving extreme bullying but succumbing to a cruel fate

Image: Netflix

Min Eun Ji in All of Us Are Dead

Jang Han Seo's demise hits hard in Vincenzo, a character torn between conscience and questionable deeds

Image: tvN

Jang Han seo in Vincenzo

Scarlet Heart Ryeo:  Moon Lovers delivers heart-wrenching deaths, but Court Lady Oh Soo Yun's fate stands as its most tragic

Image: SBS

Court Lady in Moon Lovers

Tragedy strikes in You Are My Destiny when a car accident forces a mother to make a heartbreaking choice 

Image: KBS2

Kim Mi Young’s Baby in You Are My Destiny

Image: tvN

Gu Seung Joon in Crash Landing On You

In Goblin, Ji Eun Tak's poignant farewell speech adds to the heartbreak as she urges Kim Shin to live on

Image:tvN

Ji Eun Tak in Goblin

Hi Bye, Mama! revolves around the tragic death of Cha Yu ri, killed in a car accident while pregnant

Image: tvN 

Cha Yu ri in Hi Bye, Mama!

After an assassination attempt, Cha Moo Hyuk faces a heart-wrenching reality of limited time

Image: KBS2

Cha Moo Hyuk in I’m Sorry, I Love You

Ji Yeong's tragic journey from abuse to prison in the 33rd Squid Game unfolds in chilling circumstances

Image: Netflix

Ji Yeong in Squid Game

Now, We Are Breaking Up mourns the tragic death of Yoon Soo Wan in a car accident, ending a star-crossed romance

Image: SBS

Yoon Soo wan in Now, We Are Breaking Up

