K drama deaths that felt like a personal loss
Eun Ji's harrowing journey in All of Us Are Dead ends tragically, surviving extreme bullying but succumbing to a cruel fate
Image: Netflix
Min Eun Ji in All of Us Are Dead
Jang Han Seo's demise hits hard in Vincenzo, a character torn between conscience and questionable deeds
Image: tvN
Jang Han seo in Vincenzo
Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Moon Lovers delivers heart-wrenching deaths, but Court Lady Oh Soo Yun's fate stands as its most tragic
Image: SBS
Court Lady in Moon Lovers
Tragedy strikes in You Are My Destiny when a car accident forces a mother to make a heartbreaking choice
Image: KBS2
Kim Mi Young’s Baby in You Are My Destiny
Image: tvN
Gu Seung Joon in Crash Landing On You
In Goblin, Ji Eun Tak's poignant farewell speech adds to the heartbreak as she urges Kim Shin to live on
Image:tvN
Ji Eun Tak in Goblin
Hi Bye, Mama! revolves around the tragic death of Cha Yu ri, killed in a car accident while pregnant
Image: tvN
Cha Yu ri in Hi Bye, Mama!
After an assassination attempt, Cha Moo Hyuk faces a heart-wrenching reality of limited time
Image: KBS2
Cha Moo Hyuk in I’m Sorry, I Love You
Ji Yeong's tragic journey from abuse to prison in the 33rd Squid Game unfolds in chilling circumstances
Image: Netflix
Ji Yeong in Squid Game
Now, We Are Breaking Up mourns the tragic death of Yoon Soo Wan in a car accident, ending a star-crossed romance
Image: SBS
Yoon Soo wan in Now, We Are Breaking Up