K-drama destinations for Valentine's Day
Nestled on Nami Island, a romantic haven adorned with tree-lined paths and serene lakes, captivates lovers seeking enchanting escapes. Featured in "Winter Sonata," it epitomizes K-drama romance.
Image: KBS2
Nami Island, South Korea
Petite France, a whimsical French cultural village boasting vibrant buildings, enchants couples with its fairytale charm. As seen in "My Love from the Star," it's a must-visit for Valentine's Day.
Image: SBS
Petite France, South Korea
Steeped in grandeur and historical significance, Gyeongbokgung Palace reigns as an iconic Seoul landmark. Its regal charm, showcased in "The Moon Embracing the Sun," exudes timeless romance.
Image: MBC
Gyeongbokgung Palace, South Korea
Preserving traditional Korean houses, Bukchon Hanok Village emanates timeless allure. Featured in "Love in the Moonlight," it offers a glimpse into Korea's heritage, perfect for Valentine's Day.
Bukchon Hanok Village, South Korea
Image: KBS2
The real-life setting of Ondal and Heo Bridge witnessed the unfolding of romance in "Goblin." Its romantic ambiance attracts K-drama enthusiasts seeking magical moments.
Goblin's Eun Tak's Bridge - Ondal and Heo Bridge, South Korea
Image: tvN
Jeju Island's breathtaking landscapes, from stunning waterfalls to pristine beaches, set the stage for serene romance. "Warm and Cozy" showcased its natural beauty, inviting lovers to explore.
Jeju Island, South Korea
Image: MBC
Lotte World Tower, a modern Seoul landmark, adds a touch of glamour to romantic escapades. As featured in "The Legend of the Blue Sea," its sleek design enhances Valentine's Day allure.
Lotte World Tower, South Korea
Image: SBS
Overlooking panoramic city views, Yongdusan Park in Busan provides a romantic backdrop for lovers. Featured in "Fight for My Way," it blends urban charm with heartfelt connections.
Yongdusan Park, South Korea
Image: KBS2
Cappadocia's mesmerizing hot air balloon scenes offer a unique and romantic landscape. Iconic in "Descendants of the Sun," it entices couples seeking unforgettable Valentine's Day adventures.
Cappadocia, Turkey
Image: KBS2
Yoojung Sikdang in Itaewon, Seoul, gained fame through "Itaewon Class," becoming a pilgrimage site for fans. Blending drama with reality, it offers a deliciously romantic Valentine's Day experience.
Yoojung Sikdang (Restaurant), South Korea
Image: JTBC