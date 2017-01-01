K-drama leads we wish were in our school
Cha Eun Woo in True Beauty is a humble yet perfect model student who will definitely share his notes with you
Image: tvN
Cha Eun Woo
Kim Tae Ri’s tomboyish character in Twenty-Five Twenty-One evokes inspiration and energy
Image: tvN
Kim Tae Ri
Bona in Twenty-Five Twenty-One is an ambitious girl who would right away inspire us
Image: tvN
Bona
While Hwang In Yeop in True Beauty might come across as a ‘bad guy’, his soul is pure with a kind heart that will melt anyone
Hwang In Yeop
Image: tvN
Kim Sejeong in School 2017 is just the adorable best friend we wish we had in real life
Kim Sejeong
Image: KBS2
Hyeri in Reply 1988 is extremely protective of her friends and she would make the best classmate of anyone
Hyeri
Image: tvN
Bona in Pyramid Game is the kind of friend who has a lot of guts and your back
Bona
Image: TVING
Lee Min Ho in Boys Over Flowers comes across as a bully at first but when he cares about someone he is the most protective person
Lee Min Ho
Image: KBS2
Moon Ga Young in True Beauty inspires her friends to overcome their insecurity
Moon Ga Young
Image: tvN
Song Kang in Love Alarm is just the sweet guy you would like to sit beside in class
Song Kang
Image: Netflix