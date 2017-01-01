Heading 3

Moupriya Banerjee

june 21, 2024

Entertainment

 K-drama leads we wish were in our school

Cha Eun Woo in True Beauty is a humble yet perfect model student who will definitely share his notes with you

Image: tvN

Cha Eun Woo

Kim Tae Ri’s tomboyish character in Twenty-Five Twenty-One evokes inspiration and energy

Image: tvN

Kim Tae Ri

Bona in Twenty-Five Twenty-One is an ambitious girl who would right away inspire us

Image: tvN

Bona

While Hwang In Yeop in True Beauty might come across as a ‘bad guy’, his soul is pure with a kind heart that will melt anyone

Hwang In Yeop

Image: tvN

Kim Sejeong in School 2017 is just the adorable best friend we wish we had in real life

Kim Sejeong

Image: KBS2

Hyeri in Reply 1988 is extremely protective of her friends and she would make the best classmate of anyone

Hyeri

Image: tvN

Bona in Pyramid Game is the kind of friend who has a lot of guts and your back

Bona

Image: TVING

Lee Min Ho in Boys Over Flowers comes across as a bully at first but when he cares about someone he is the most protective person

Lee Min Ho

Image: KBS2

Moon Ga Young in True Beauty inspires her friends to overcome their insecurity 

Moon Ga Young

Image: tvN

Song Kang in Love Alarm is just the sweet guy you would like to sit beside in class

Song Kang

Image: Netflix

