K-drama leads who are total Green flags
A monarch of integrity and devotion, Lee Gon leads with honor, making him a symbol of green flags in love
Image: SBS.
Lee Min-ho - The King: Eternal Monarch
Bong-soon's strength is matched by her male lead, a caring CEO, embodying green flags in both romance and support
Image: JTBC.
Park Hyung-sik - Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Saeroyi's resilience, integrity, and loyalty shape a captivating narrative, establishing him as a symbol of green flags
Image: JTBC.
Park Seo-joon - Itaewon Class
As an immortal goblin, Kim Shin's wisdom, kindness, and enduring love set the standard for green flags in supernatural romance
Gong Yoo - Goblin
Image: tvN.
A refined art director, Ryan Gold, balances confidence with sensitivity, embodying green flags in communication and understanding
Image: tvN.
Kim Jae-wook - Her Private Life
With unwavering loyalty, Song-yi's manager exhibits green flags, proving that support and friendship are the foundation of lasting love
Image: SBS.
Kim Soo-hyun - You Who Came from the Stars
A celestial being, the guardian angel exemplifies selfless love, kindness, and understanding, embodying green flags in divine romance
Image: KBS2.
Kim Myung-soo - Angel's Last Mission: Love
As a germaphobic CEO, Sun-kyul learns love's messiness, displaying green flags through growth, acceptance, and genuine care
Image: JTBC.
Yoon Kyun-sang - Clean with Passion for Now
Joon-hee's sincerity and support redefine love, illustrating green flags through genuine connection and unwavering commitment
Image: JTBC.
Jung Hae-in - Something in the Rain
A charismatic and caring CEO, Young-joon exhibits green flags with his emotional intelligence, loyalty, and genuine affection
Image: tvN.
Park Seo-joon - What's Wrong with Secretary Kim