K-drama lines living
rent-free in our head
I like you. Whether you’re a man or an alien, I don’t care anymore. - A heartwarming confession from the classic Coffee Prince
Image: MBC
Coffee Prince
You’re my person. You belong to me. - A poignant declaration of love in Scarlet Heart: Goryeo.
Image: SBS
Scarlet Heart: Goryeo
You need to hurry and end that one-sided love. - Candid advice on love from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
The bad thing was not the traffic light, not the timing. It was my countless hesitations. - Reflections on timing in Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
I’m going to try it once. That wicked love. - A daring proclamation of love from Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
Image: KBS2
Moonlight Drawn by Clouds
Should I apologize… or should I confess to you? - A dilemma of the heart in Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
A girl who moves like a flower petal is pulling me towards her with more force than her mass. - A poetic expression from the fantasy drama Goblin.
Image: tvN
Goblin
Since what age were you so pretty? - A playful compliment from Secret Garden
Image: SBS
Secret Garden
One, two, three. In 3 seconds, I fell in love. - A swift and charming confession in Love Rain
Image: KBS2
Love Rain
If you’re handsome, you’re my oppa. - A humorous take on attraction from Kill Me Heal Me
Image: MBC
Kill Me Heal Me