Pujya Doss

November 26, 2023

Entertainment

K-drama lines living
rent-free in our head

I like you. Whether you’re a man or an alien, I don’t care anymore. - A heartwarming confession from the classic Coffee Prince

 Image:  MBC

Coffee Prince

You’re my person. You belong to me. - A poignant declaration of love in Scarlet Heart: Goryeo. 

Image:  SBS

Scarlet Heart: Goryeo

You need to hurry and end that one-sided love. - Candid advice on love from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. 

Image:  JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

The bad thing was not the traffic light, not the timing. It was my countless hesitations. - Reflections on timing in Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

I’m going to try it once. That wicked love. - A daring proclamation of love from Moonlight Drawn by Clouds

Image:  KBS2

Moonlight Drawn by Clouds

Should I apologize… or should I confess to you? - A dilemma of the heart in Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

A girl who moves like a flower petal is pulling me towards her with more force than her mass. - A poetic expression from the fantasy drama Goblin.

Image:  tvN

Goblin

Since what age were you so pretty? - A playful compliment from Secret Garden

Image:  SBS

Secret Garden

One, two, three. In 3 seconds, I fell in love. - A swift and charming confession in Love Rain

Image:  KBS2

Love Rain

If you’re handsome, you’re my oppa. - A humorous take on attraction from Kill Me Heal Me

Image:  MBC

Kill Me Heal Me

