K-drama male leads who are perfect BFs
Tanya Saxena
Image: tvN
Hong Du Sik
Hong Du Sik of Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a dream come true boyfriend, he is honest and loves with all his being, he can cross seas (literally) for just a shoe
Ryan Gold of Her Private Life is charming and romantic, with his big and sweet small gestures he becomes the perfect BF
Image: tvN
Ryan Gold
Ahn Min Hyuk is not only handsome but brilliant when it comes to his knowledge of tech, also he is romantic, warm, and emotionally available
Image: tvN
Ahn Min Hyuk aka Min Min
The King: Eternal Monarch’s Lee Gon is truly the perfect boyfriend with his keen sense of protecting his beloved at all costs and crossing worlds to be united with her, bravery and romance are pluses
Lee Gon
Image: tvN
Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Lee Joon Ho is honest, sensitive, caring, attractive, and brave, he stops at nothing to show his love and support for the one he loves
Lee Joon Ho
Image: ENA
Tale of The Nine Tailed’s Lee Yeon is a powerful being but he is so much more than that, he is intelligent and cheeky, he listens to every small thing and does not think twice about making sacrifices
Lee Yeon
Image: tvN
King The Lang’s Goo Won seems cold-hearted at first but he is one of the most caring and attentive leads, he stands strong beside his love in whatever she does, plus he cooks
Goo Won
Image: JTBC
Hwang Hee Tae of Youth Of May is unbelievably sensitive and caring, he never shies away from confessing his love and we love men who can express their love
Image: KBS
Hwang Hee Tae
Cho Yong Pil of Welcome to Samdalri is a book-boyfriend in a K-drama, he never forgets to ask ‘Are you ok?’, he is caring, gentle and cute, but if needed he can take on anyone to protect his love
Cho Yong Pil
Image: JTBC
Doom At Your Service’s Cha Joo Ik is the true green flag and perfect boyfriend, he knows how to cherish the person he loves, and he is supportive, caring, and a true gentleman
Cha Joo Ik
Image: tvN