K-drama male leads who treat ladies right
Lee Young Joon, portrayed by Park Seo Joon, defies his perceived narcissism in the drama. When his dedicated secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), decides to quit, he valiantly shows his affection, admitting faults, and striving to improve their bond
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
Lee Min Ki's Nam Se Hee defies appearances, proving a considerate male lead. Despite initial misunderstandings, he respects boundaries with Jung So Min's Ji Ho, valuing her choices and seeking her consent for intimacy, culminating in a touching wedding speech
Because This Is My First Life
Source:tvN
In the K-drama We saw that Ahn Min Hyuk loved and appreciated Do Bong Soon and was always there for her, he always got her back and rooted for her in every situation
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
Cha Eun Woo's Kyung Suk defies toxic male lead stereotypes. He genuinely admires Im Soo Hyang's Mi Rae despite family baggage and initial disinterest. Unaffected by her appearance change, he proves his genuine feelings for her
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Source: JTBC
Amid amnesia, Louie (Seo In Guk) and Bok Shil (Nam Ji Hyun) shine charmingly. Their quirky dynamic, shopping antics, and thoughtful gestures depict a deep, affectionate connection in the drama
Shopping King Louie
Source: MBC
Due to past trauma, Gong Woo Jin (Yang Se Jong) defies his loner image. Meeting Woo Seo Ri (Shin Hye Sun), he blossoms from her optimism. As they aid each other's growth, he overcomes barriers, becoming a pivotal figure in her life, culminating in facing his past
30 But 17
Source: SBS
Kim Jae Wook shines as Ryan Gold in Her Private Life alongside Park Min Young. Pretending to be her boyfriend, he evolves to genuinely care for her fangirl passion, exhibiting respect, understanding, and accountability
Source: tvN
Her Private Life
Yoon Jae Won (Hongbin) in You Are My Spring embodies the ideal partner meme. Childhood friends turned potential couples, his daily 3:30 PM support for Seon Eun Woo (Jin Ki Joo), reminiscent gestures, and thoughtful actions define relationship goals
Source: SBS
Wednesday 3:30 PM
Chae Do Jin (Jang Ki Yong) in Born Again emerges as a true Prince Charming. Despite tragic pasts, his protective nature towards Gil Nak Won (Jin Ki Joo) prevails, showcased when he shields her from paparazzi chaos
Come And Hug Me
Source: MBC
Page Turner features a captivating relationship between Yoon Yoo Seul (Kim So Hyun) and Jung Cha Shik (Jisoo). Their hospital encounter, both struggling with life, forges a profound bond
Page Turner
Source: KBS2TV