Pujya Doss

JULY 09, 2024

Entertainment

K-drama masterpieces that flopped in Korea

Image: JTBC.

Nevertheless

A romance drama about a woman who doesn't believe in love and a man who doesn't want to be in a relationship

A mystery thriller about a group of friends who are tempted by a mysterious game

Image: MBC.

Tempted

A romantic comedy-drama about a man with a personality disorder and a woman who works in a psychiatric ward

Image: tvN.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A fantasy romance drama about two parallel universes, one in modern-day South Korea and the other in a fictional kingdom

Image: SBS.

The King: Eternal Monarch 

A historical drama about a group of young men who train to become warriors in the Silla Kingdom

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image: KBS2.

A fantasy romance drama about a high school girl who realizes she is a character in a comic book

Extraordinary You

Image: MBC.

A fantasy romance drama about a nine-tailed fox who falls in love with a woman

Tale of the Nine Tailed

Image: tvN.

A fantasy romance drama about a man who can bring death to anything he touches and a woman who is willing to make a deal with him to save her life

Doom at Your Service

Image: tvN.

A romantic melodrama about two childhood friends who fall in love but are separated by tragedy

Uncontrollably Fond

Image: KBS2.

A romantic comedy-drama about a woman who undergoes plastic surgery to change her appearance

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC.

