Pujya Doss

 October 18, 2023

Entertainment

K-drama My Demon: What We Know So Far

Another exciting new weekly romantic comedy K-drama series, My Demon, is coming to Netflix at the end of November 2023

Image: Netflix

The first episode of My Demon will be released on Netflix on Friday, November 24th, 2023

Image: Netflix

It revolves around the story of Do Do Hee, a wealthy heiress who teams up with a demon named Jung Koo Won to regain his powers, leading to a blossoming romance

Image: Netflix

The story

Kim Yoo Jung plays the lead role of Do Do Hee. It will be a Netflix series debut for the actress, who previously starred in Netflix movies such as 20th Century Girl

Image: SBS

Kim Yoo Jung

Her previous series include My Heart Puppy, Because I Love You, and Commitment

Image: SBS

Previous work

Song Kang plays the lead role of Jung Joo. The audience is extremely familiar with the actor, who has starred in numerous originals 

Song Kang

Image: JTBC

His previous series include Sweet Home, Forecasting Love and Weather, Nevertheless, Love Alarm, and Navillera

Previous work 

Image: JTBC

Lee Sang Yi plays the third lead role, but surprisingly we don’t have a name revealed for the role as of yet

Lee Sang Yi

Image: tvN

The audience is extremely familiar with the actor, who has starred in numerous K-dramas Bloodhounds, Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Previous work 

Image: tvN

We’re unsure of the total number of episodes, however, new episodes will be available to stream twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays

Image: Netflix

