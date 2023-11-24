K-drama My Demon: What We Know So Far
Another exciting new weekly romantic comedy K-drama series, My Demon, is coming to Netflix at the end of November 2023
Image: Netflix
The first episode of My Demon will be released on Netflix on Friday, November 24th, 2023
Image: Netflix
It revolves around the story of Do Do Hee, a wealthy heiress who teams up with a demon named Jung Koo Won to regain his powers, leading to a blossoming romance
Image: Netflix
The story
Kim Yoo Jung plays the lead role of Do Do Hee. It will be a Netflix series debut for the actress, who previously starred in Netflix movies such as 20th Century Girl
Image: SBS
Kim Yoo Jung
Her previous series include My Heart Puppy, Because I Love You, and Commitment
Image: SBS
Previous work
Song Kang plays the lead role of Jung Joo. The audience is extremely familiar with the actor, who has starred in numerous originals
Song Kang
Image: JTBC
His previous series include Sweet Home, Forecasting Love and Weather, Nevertheless, Love Alarm, and Navillera
Previous work
Image: JTBC
Lee Sang Yi plays the third lead role, but surprisingly we don’t have a name revealed for the role as of yet
Lee Sang Yi
Image: tvN
The audience is extremely familiar with the actor, who has starred in numerous K-dramas Bloodhounds, Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Previous work
Image: tvN
Click Here
We’re unsure of the total number of episodes, however, new episodes will be available to stream twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays
Image: Netflix