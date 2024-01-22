K-drama noonas to date based on Zodiac
January 22, 2024
A fierce and passionate actress, Ha Ji Won's dynamic performances in action-packed roles like "Secret Garden" showcase her Aries determination and vitality.
Image: tvN
Aries (March 21 - April 19) -
Ha Ji Won
Known for her timeless beauty and grounded roles, Jun Ji Hyun's captivating presence in classics like "My Love from the Star" reflects her Taurus sensibility.
Image: SBS
Taurus (April 20 - May 20) - Jun Ji Hyun
Park Shin Hye's versatility and youthful charm, seen in "The Heirs" and "Pinocchio," align with Gemini's dual nature, making her a delightful and engaging actress.
Image: SBS
Gemini (May 21 - June 20) - Park Shin Hye
The emotional depth and sensitivity evident in Gong Hyo Jin's performances in dramas like "It's Okay, That's Love" resonate with Cancer's nurturing and empathetic qualities.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22) - Gong Hyo Jin
Image: SBS
Known for her glamorous presence and powerful performances, Han Ye Seul's portrayal in "Myung Wol the Spy" reflects the charismatic and confident traits of a Leo.
Leo (July 23 - August 22) - Han Ye Seul
Image: tvN
Virgo (August 23 - September 22) - Son Ye Jin
Image: tvN
Son Ye Jin's meticulous and flawless acting, as seen in "Crash Landing On You," mirrors Virgo's attention to detail and poise.
Park Min Young's graceful and charming demeanor in dramas like "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" aligns perfectly with Libra's love for harmony and elegance.
Libra (September 23 - October 22) - Park Min Young
Image: tvN
Kim So Hyun's intense and transformative roles in series like "Love Alarm" showcase Scorpio's depth, passion, and ability to undergo profound character changes.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) - Kim So Hyun
Image: Netflix
Bae Suzy's adventurous and free-spirited roles, such as in "While You Were Sleeping," resonate with Sagittarius' optimistic and adventurous nature.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) - Bae Suzy
Image: tvN
Moon Chae Won's poised and mature performances, especially in "The Princess' Man," align with Capricorn's disciplined and steadfast approach to acting.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) - Moon Chae Won
Image: tvN