Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 21, 2023

Entertainment

K-drama Oppas
we want as our boyfriend

The breakout star of "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," Kim Seon-ho's sweet smile and genuine charm make him the perfect boyfriend, blending humor and warmth effortlessly.

Kim Seon-ho

Image: tvN 

Rising from "True Beauty," Hwang In-yeop's brooding charisma and captivating gaze create an irresistible allure, making him the ideal mysterious yet endearing boyfriend.

Hwang In Yeop

Image: tvN 

Known for "Something in the Rain," Jung Hae-in's sincere eyes and boy-next-door appeal make him the perfect caring and reliable boyfriend, embodying love and simplicity.

Jung Hae-in

Image: JTBC

A member of ASTRO and star of "True Beauty," Cha Eun-woo's ethereal beauty and sweet demeanor make him an enchanting boyfriend, the embodiment of a romantic fairy tale.

Cha Eun-woo

Image: tvN

The athletic heartthrob from "Start-Up," Nam Joo-hyuk's playful smile and genuine personality make him the perfect boyfriend, effortlessly combining athleticism with boyish charm.

Nam Joo-hyuk

Image: tvN 

Emerging from "Youth of May," Lee Do-hyun's expressive eyes and soulful acting create a magnetic charm, portraying a boyfriend with depth and emotional resonance.

Lee Do-hyun

Image: tvN

Rising from "Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol," Lee Jae-wook's tall stature and soft-spoken charisma make him the ideal gentle giant, charming audiences with his calm and caring presence.

Lee Jae-wook

Image: MBC

Known for "Navillera," Song Kang's dreamy eyes and earnest acting style make him the embodiment of a supportive and understanding boyfriend, perfect for emotional connections.

Song Kang

Image: SBS

A member of SF9 and star of "Extraordinary You," Rowoon's tall and handsome demeanor, coupled with his playful personality, makes him the perfect combination of cool and adorable.

Rowoon

Image: JTBC

Breaking out in "Squid Game," Wi Ha-joon's intense yet versatile acting and rugged charm make him a compelling and unpredictable boyfriend, bringing excitement and mystery.

Wi Ha-joon

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here