K-drama Oppas
we want as our boyfriend
The breakout star of "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," Kim Seon-ho's sweet smile and genuine charm make him the perfect boyfriend, blending humor and warmth effortlessly.
Kim Seon-ho
Image: tvN
Rising from "True Beauty," Hwang In-yeop's brooding charisma and captivating gaze create an irresistible allure, making him the ideal mysterious yet endearing boyfriend.
Hwang In Yeop
Image: tvN
Known for "Something in the Rain," Jung Hae-in's sincere eyes and boy-next-door appeal make him the perfect caring and reliable boyfriend, embodying love and simplicity.
Jung Hae-in
Image: JTBC
A member of ASTRO and star of "True Beauty," Cha Eun-woo's ethereal beauty and sweet demeanor make him an enchanting boyfriend, the embodiment of a romantic fairy tale.
Cha Eun-woo
Image: tvN
The athletic heartthrob from "Start-Up," Nam Joo-hyuk's playful smile and genuine personality make him the perfect boyfriend, effortlessly combining athleticism with boyish charm.
Nam Joo-hyuk
Image: tvN
Emerging from "Youth of May," Lee Do-hyun's expressive eyes and soulful acting create a magnetic charm, portraying a boyfriend with depth and emotional resonance.
Lee Do-hyun
Image: tvN
Rising from "Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol," Lee Jae-wook's tall stature and soft-spoken charisma make him the ideal gentle giant, charming audiences with his calm and caring presence.
Lee Jae-wook
Image: MBC
Known for "Navillera," Song Kang's dreamy eyes and earnest acting style make him the embodiment of a supportive and understanding boyfriend, perfect for emotional connections.
Song Kang
Image: SBS
A member of SF9 and star of "Extraordinary You," Rowoon's tall and handsome demeanor, coupled with his playful personality, makes him the perfect combination of cool and adorable.
Rowoon
Image: JTBC
Breaking out in "Squid Game," Wi Ha-joon's intense yet versatile acting and rugged charm make him a compelling and unpredictable boyfriend, bringing excitement and mystery.
Wi Ha-joon
Image: tvN