K-drama OSTs for your year end playlist
The soundtrack of Our Beloved Summer exudes warmth and coziness, making it an ideal fit for the Christmas season
Christmas Tree by BTS’ V
Image Credits- SBS TV
The When The Weather Is Fine OST encapsulates the warmth that the leads find in each other amid the freezing winter and the harsh realities of life
Like A Winter’s Dream by Kwak Jin Eon
Image source- JTBC
The OST of Goblin with its soft and warm vocals, perfectly captures the cozy essence of Christmas
Beautiful by Crush
Image Credits- tvN
The song from Business Proposal exudes the sweetest romantic vibes that you can't help but sing along
Love Maybe by MeloMance
Image Credits- SBS TV
Song Joong Ki's Reborn Rich features an OST that celebrates the love of family—perfect for the Christmas season
Mother by Shin Yong Jae
Image credits- JTBC
Jinyoung's honey-like sweet vocals in this Yumi's Cells OST make the song perfect for a Christmas night
Shining On Your Night by GOT7’s Jinyoung
Image Credits- tvN
The main soundtrack from Youth Of May captures the essence of pain and coldness, making it a poignant yet comforting choice for Christmas as it feels like a blanket
Winter of May by Kim Bum Soo
Image Credits- KBS2
The sweet vocals of Dream from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, akin to a dream itself, add a charming touch to your Christmas playlist
Dream by Han Hee Jung
Image Credits- MBC TV
The upbeat song by Red Velvet, an OST from Start Up, is a must-add to your Christmas playlist
Future by Red Velvet
Image Credits- tvN
The wintery vibe of Henry's song, where he sings about love in this While You Were Sleeping OST, is a perfect match for Christmas
It’s You by Henry Lau
Image Credits- SBS TV