Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-drama OSTs for your year end playlist

The soundtrack of Our Beloved Summer exudes warmth and coziness, making it an ideal fit for the Christmas season

Christmas Tree by BTS’ V 

Image Credits- SBS TV

The When The Weather Is Fine OST encapsulates the warmth that the leads find in each other amid the freezing winter and the harsh realities of life

Like A Winter’s Dream by Kwak Jin Eon

Image source- JTBC

The OST of Goblin with its soft and warm vocals, perfectly captures the cozy essence of Christmas

Beautiful by Crush

Image Credits- tvN

The song from Business Proposal exudes the sweetest romantic vibes that you can't help but sing along

Love Maybe by MeloMance

Image Credits- SBS TV

Song Joong Ki's Reborn Rich features an OST that celebrates the love of family—perfect for the Christmas season

Mother by Shin Yong Jae

Image credits- JTBC

Jinyoung's honey-like sweet vocals in this Yumi's Cells OST make the song perfect for a Christmas night

Shining On Your Night by GOT7’s Jinyoung

Image Credits- tvN

The main soundtrack from Youth Of May captures the essence of pain and coldness, making it a poignant yet comforting choice for Christmas as it feels like a blanket

Winter of May by Kim Bum Soo

Image Credits- KBS2

The sweet vocals of Dream from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, akin to a dream itself, add a charming touch to your Christmas playlist

Dream by Han Hee Jung

Image Credits- MBC TV

The upbeat song by Red Velvet, an OST from Start Up, is a must-add to your Christmas playlist

Future by Red Velvet

Image Credits- tvN

The wintery vibe of Henry's song, where he sings about love in this While You Were Sleeping OST, is a perfect match for Christmas

It’s You by Henry Lau

Image Credits- SBS TV

