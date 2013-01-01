Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

January 21, 2024

Entertainment

K-drama pairs who shared screen multiple times

The favorite duo first starred together in My Queen and reunited in See You In My 19th Life and the film Braze Citizen. Looks like they are an adorable pair in every universe!

Image Credits- tvN

Shin Hye Sun and Cha Cheong Hwa

The 2013 historical drama Gu Family Book starred a duo that later reunited in Vagabond, an action-packed series

Image Credits-SBS TV

Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy

The duo starred together as a married couple who face difficulties in their marriage in Go Back Couple and later reunited as a marriage couple again in My Happy Ending

Image Credits- KBS 2

Jung Nara and Son Ho Jun

Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun first collaborated in the 2013 heist movie The Thieves. Two years later, they reunited in the iconic My Love From The Star

Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun

Image Credits- SBS TV

In 2017, it was confirmed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin would star in the crime thriller movie Negotiation, where Hyun Bin played a villain. Later, they crossed paths again when both were cast in Crash Landing On You as the RiRi couple

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Image Credits-tvN

Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum

Image Credits- MBC TV

In one year, Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum appeared together in two K-dramas. They played siblings in Kill Me Heal Me and became an onscreen couple in She Was Pretty

K-drama fans are likely familiar with Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na's iconic pairing in Goblin, which gained immense popularity and led to their reunion project, Touch Your Heart

Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Ah

Image Credits- tvN

They have, in fact, collaborated three times already. Their first project together was the 2011 K-drama New Tales of Gisaeng, followed by the 2016 comedy Five Enough, and most recently, Woori The Virgin

Sung Hoon and Im Soo Hyang

Image Credits- SBS TV

The duo previously collaborated in The Heirs, though they didn't share much screen time. Now, they are set to reunite as leads in the upcoming medical drama Doctor Slump

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik

Image Credits- JTBC

Before starring in the romance drama Heartstrings, the two actors were co-stars in You're Beautiful, a gender-bender drama

Jung Yong Hwa and Park Shin Hye

Image Credits- MBC TV

