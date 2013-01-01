K-drama pairs who shared screen multiple times

The favorite duo first starred together in My Queen and reunited in See You In My 19th Life and the film Braze Citizen. Looks like they are an adorable pair in every universe!
Image Credits- tvN
Shin Hye Sun and Cha Cheong Hwa
The 2013 historical drama Gu Family Book starred a duo that later reunited in Vagabond, an action-packed series
Image Credits-SBS TV
Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy
The duo starred together as a married couple who face difficulties in their marriage in Go Back Couple and later reunited as a marriage couple again in My Happy Ending
Image Credits- KBS 2
Jung Nara and Son Ho Jun
Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun first collaborated in the 2013 heist movie The Thieves. Two years later, they reunited in the iconic My Love From The Star
Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun
Image Credits- SBS TV
In 2017, it was confirmed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin would star in the crime thriller movie Negotiation, where Hyun Bin played a villain. Later, they crossed paths again when both were cast in Crash Landing On You as the RiRi couple
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin
Image Credits-tvN
Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum
Image Credits- MBC TV
In one year, Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum appeared together in two K-dramas. They played siblings in Kill Me Heal Me and became an onscreen couple in She Was Pretty
K-drama fans are likely familiar with Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na's iconic pairing in Goblin, which gained immense popularity and led to their reunion project, Touch Your Heart
Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Ah
Image Credits- tvN
They have, in fact, collaborated three times already. Their first project together was the 2011 K-drama New Tales of Gisaeng, followed by the 2016 comedy Five Enough, and most recently, Woori The Virgin
Sung Hoon and Im Soo Hyang
Image Credits- SBS TV
The duo previously collaborated in The Heirs, though they didn't share much screen time. Now, they are set to reunite as leads in the upcoming medical drama Doctor Slump
Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik
Image Credits- JTBC
Before starring in the romance drama Heartstrings, the two actors were co-stars in You're Beautiful, a gender-bender drama