july 19, 2023

K-drama quotes you need if you feel low

“If I have to Kneel, I’ll Kneel. But I can get up again. If I keep getting myself up a day will come when I dont have to kneel anymore”

The Heirs

Source: SBS

Hi Bye, Mama!

Source: tvN

“There is a reason why you should live an honest life. Your life is not only yours but also your parents”

“The one who died won't want those left behind to suffer for too long, Its why you should be happy” 

True Beauty

Source: tvN

“Even if I were to die tomorrow, I must live today”

Guardian

Source: tvN

“I can’t right now, but I am going to make it someday”

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Source: tvN

“Close your eyes when you can’t control yourself, cross your arms, and take turns tapping your shoulder, this will help you”

It's Okay Not To Be Okay

Source: tvN

“Since you gave up and chose something else, don’t hold on to what you let go of and just forget it”

Legend of the Blue Sea

Source: SBS

“When you come across a stone in your path, the weak would say it is an obstacle, but the strong would call it a stepping stone”

My Strange Hero

Source: SBS

“Just think about living well. Worrying about dying. What's the point in that?”

Tomorrow, with You 

Source: tvN

“Learn to stand on your own two feet. Everyone lives their own lives. You can’t expect anyone to solve your problem”

Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: MBC

