K-drama quotes you need if you feel low
“If I have to Kneel, I’ll Kneel. But I can get up again. If I keep getting myself up a day will come when I dont have to kneel anymore”
The Heirs
Source: SBS
Hi Bye, Mama!
Source: tvN
“There is a reason why you should live an honest life. Your life is not only yours but also your parents”
“The one who died won't want those left behind to suffer for too long, Its why you should be happy”
True Beauty
Source: tvN
“Even if I were to die tomorrow, I must live today”
Guardian
Source: tvN
“I can’t right now, but I am going to make it someday”
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Source: tvN
“Close your eyes when you can’t control yourself, cross your arms, and take turns tapping your shoulder, this will help you”
It's Okay Not To Be Okay
Source: tvN
“Since you gave up and chose something else, don’t hold on to what you let go of and just forget it”
Legend of the Blue Sea
Source: SBS
“When you come across a stone in your path, the weak would say it is an obstacle, but the strong would call it a stepping stone”
My Strange Hero
Source: SBS
“Just think about living well. Worrying about dying. What's the point in that?”
Tomorrow, with You
Source: tvN
Click Here
“Learn to stand on your own two feet. Everyone lives their own lives. You can’t expect anyone to solve your problem”
Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC