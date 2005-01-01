Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 03,2023

Entertainment

K-drama remakes better than originals 

The World of the Married is one of the highest-ranking K-dramas in Korean history, even surpassing popular hits like Sky Castle. Based on the British TV series Doctor Foster

Image: JTBC

The World of the Married 

One of the newest releases on the list is Woori the Virgin. Based on Jane the Virgin, Woori the Virgin tells the story of Woori who winds up getting pregnant by an important CEO after her doctor makes a mistake during a regular checkup

Image:  SBS

Woori The Virgin

Based on Money Heist, Money Heist: Korea revolves around a group of criminals as they overtake the mint of a unified Korea while keeping hostages

Image: Netflix

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Criminal Minds has been in existence since 2005. With more than 300 episodes over the course of 16 seasons, it was a smart move for South Korea to spawn a remake in 2017

Image: tvN

Criminal Minds


Based on the Zac Efron flick 17 Again, this K-drama revolves around the Hong family, whose dynamic is falling apart at the seams

Image: JTBC

18 Again


Having the same name as the original TV series, the Korean Entourage follows a group of four best friends as they navigate their way through the entertainment industry

Image: tvN

Entourage

This legal drama is based on the British TV series Criminal Justice, which won two British Academy Television Awards

Image: Coupang Play

One Ordinary Day

Based on the American thriller series of the same name, this K-drama was well-received by critics and audiences, earning it the Asian Academy Creative Award for Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

Image: tvN

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Based on the hit American legal drama, this Korean drama of the same name is a K-Drama centered around politics and the law. The series revolves around a corporate attorney who takes a risk in hiring a dropout with a photographic memory

Image: KBS2

Suits

Based on the American drama series of the same name, the Korean Life on Mars remake was more well-received than its American source material

Image: OCN

Life on Mars

