K-drama sequels
in 2023
Ayushi Agrawal
jan 07, 2023
Entertainment
The team of doctors returns with a third season soon.
Dr. Romantic 3
Image: SBS
Image: tvN
Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1983
Going back in time, Kim So Yeon joins the squad this time around.
Image: Netflix
With Jung Hae In deciding to become a deserter himself, how will things change for him?
D.P. 2
Image: Netflix
A possible third season also in the same year may meet the fans.
Sweet Home 2
Image: tvN
A changed cast awaits in the next season of the show.
Arthdal Chronicles 2
Image: OCN
The Uncanny Counter 2
A new season full of evil spirits may await the counters once again!
A reversal of all that happened in the first season, what will happen to the believers of God?
Hellbound 2
Image: Netflix
Image: Netflix
A new season has been announced where humans and hybrids may co-exist.
All of Us Are Dead 2
Image: News1
Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon
Essentially part 2 of Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, new faces await the fans in this one.
Image: Netflix
Squid Game 2
While it is known that the superhit series will return with another season, it is unknown when.
