Pujya Doss

MARCH 02, 2024

Entertainment

K-drama Soundtracks Perfect for Every Mood

Chanyeol and Punch's Stay With Me and Crush's Beautiful, among other outstanding songs, perfectly meld with the story's emotions

Image: tvN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Sung by EXO's Chen and Punch, Everytime became an instant hit and the love anthem among the masses

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

Memorable songs like Start Over by Gaho and Sweet Night by V from BTS strengthen the drama's narrative

Itaewon Class 

Image: JTBC

One standout track is All About You by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, capturing nuances with delicate vocals and moving lyrics

Hotel Del Luna

Image: tvN

Iconic track Here I Am Again by Baek Yerin beautifully captures longing and emotions, enhancing Yoon Se Ri's journey

Crash Landing On You

Image: tvN

A poignant OST produced by Nam Hye Seung amplifies the emotional depth of the story

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

Image: tvN

Standout soundtrack featuring songs like Aloha by Cho Jung-suk and Introduce Me a Good Person by Joy, along with other covers

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

Encapsulates dreams, struggles, and complexities of relationships with a touch of romance in its OST

Start-Up 

Image: tvN

Notable for Christmas Tree performed by BTS' V, debuting at number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100

Our Beloved Summer 

Image: SBS

Featuring popular songs like Starlight by Taeil of NCT, Your Existence by Wonstein, and Very Slowly by BIBI

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One 

Image: tvN

