K-drama Soundtracks Perfect for Every Mood
Chanyeol and Punch's Stay With Me and Crush's Beautiful, among other outstanding songs, perfectly meld with the story's emotions
Image: tvN
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Sung by EXO's Chen and Punch, Everytime became an instant hit and the love anthem among the masses
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Memorable songs like Start Over by Gaho and Sweet Night by V from BTS strengthen the drama's narrative
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
One standout track is All About You by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, capturing nuances with delicate vocals and moving lyrics
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
Iconic track Here I Am Again by Baek Yerin beautifully captures longing and emotions, enhancing Yoon Se Ri's journey
Crash Landing On You
Image: tvN
A poignant OST produced by Nam Hye Seung amplifies the emotional depth of the story
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN
Standout soundtrack featuring songs like Aloha by Cho Jung-suk and Introduce Me a Good Person by Joy, along with other covers
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Encapsulates dreams, struggles, and complexities of relationships with a touch of romance in its OST
Start-Up
Image: tvN
Featuring popular songs like Starlight by Taeil of NCT, Your Existence by Wonstein, and Very Slowly by BIBI
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Image: tvN