K-drama stars with stage names 

You might find have been chanting Hyun Bin i while your heart races watching him take lead in Crash Landing On You, but his true name is Kim Tae Pyung
Hyun Bin- Kim Tae Pyung
The actor behind Train to Busan, Coffee Prince, Goblin and Squid Game, originally born Gong Ji Chul, opted to retain his surname and adopted the simpler first name Yoo
Gong Yoo- Gong Ji Cheol
Park Seo Joon, known for his roles in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and more was born Park Yong Kyu. He uses his real name for donations to stay under the radar
Park Seo Joon- Park Yong Kyu
Shin Min Ah, originally Jang Min Ah, began her career as a model using the name Yang Min Ah. Her name drew attention for its similarity to the then-famous "Burger Girl" Yang Mi Ra
Shin Min Ah- Jang/Yang Min Ah
Song Ji Hyo, born Cheon Seong Im, was later renamed Cheon Soo Yeon. Inspired by her idols Song Seung Heon and Song Hye Kyo, she chose the name Song Ji Hyo at the start of her modeling career
Song Ji Hyo-Cheon Soo Yeon
ASTRO’s Lee Dong Min adopts the stage name Cha Eun Woo, sparking various theories. The most prevalent suggests that his portrayal of a character named Cha Eun Woo in the web drama To Be Continued led fans to believe it was his actual name
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo- Lee Dong Min
Rowoon's real name, Kim Seok Woo, was given by his grandfather, who hoped he would be a helper and contribute to the world
Rowoon- Kim Seok Woo
Kim Woo Bin, originally Kim Hyun Joong, changed his name when he shifted from modeling to acting to avoid confusion with another actor, Kim Hyun Joong, known for his role in Boys Over Flowers
Kim Woo Bin- Kim Hyun Joong
Similar to her husband, Son Ye Jin adopted her stage name at the outset of her acting journey. Originally named Son Eon Jin, the change may not be drastic, but it certainly suits her perfectly
Son Ye Jin- Son Eon Jin
Seo Kang Joon's birth name, Lee Seung Hwan, coincides with that of a renowned solo singer in Korea known for his concerts. To prevent any confusion, the agency likely opted to change the actor's name