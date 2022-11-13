Heading 3
K-drama villains
we respect
Nov 13, 2022
Itaewon Class saw Ahn Bo Hyun become a puppet to Yoo Jae Myung’s character.
Ahn Bohyun
Image: News1
Lee Junho
He started off as a rival to Manager Kim and eventually made a team, our favourite on the list.
Image: News1
Turning around the narrative, the actor became the evil half-brother of Chicago Typewriter’s Yoo Ah In.
Kwak Si Yang
Image: News1
It was a sight to behold as the charming actor became the villain in Duel.
Yang Se Jong
Image: News1
The World of the Married saw Han So Hee being treated poorly, making us almost root for the character.
Han So Hee
Image: News1
Moon Lovers was when Kang Ha Neul dipped into a negative role and developed feelings for IU’s character.
Kang Ha Neul
Image: News1
Kim Min Jung
The Devil’s Judge was nothing if not for Seon Ah’s dedication.
Her acting and role in The K2 was meant to make people feel sorry for her character.
Song Yoon Ah
Image: News1
My ID is Gangnam Beauty, introduced us to jealousy turning evil through her character.
Jo Woori
Image: News1
SKY Castle was all the more creepy thanks to her acting.
Kim Seo Hyung
