Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 19, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas about body and soul swaps

A comedic monarch's twist—Queen Cheorin with a modern man's soul. Royal hilarity and unexpected antics

Image: tvN

Mr. Queen

Teacher and student body swap, blending adulthood with high school antics. Lessons in humor and heart

Image: KBS2

Big

A shy chef, a flirtatious ghost, and a pinch of comedy. Love and mystery in the kitchen's simmering pot

Image: tvN

Oh My Ghost

An amusement park CEO with a split personality—surreal romance amid the carnival chaos

Image: SBS

Hyde, Jekyll, Me

A 37-year-old Dae-young is on the verge of being divorced with Da-jung finds himself inside his 18-year-old body

Image: JTBC

18 Again

Hilarious swap—CEO and stuntwoman. Chaos laughs, and a dash of unexpected love

Image: SBS

Secret Garden

A monthly body switch journey for one woman. Love, identity, and heartfelt storytelling

The Beauty Inside

Image: JTBC

An unknown idol's body, a god's possession. A romantic fantasy with a unique twist

Image: tvN

The Heavenly Idol

Deceased men switch bodies, a quest for closure in the afterlife. A touch of the extraordinary

Please Come Back, Mister

Image: SBS

Time travel swaps past and present selves—life-altering adventures and self-discovery

Image: tvN

Familiar Wife

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here