Ji Soo and Jae Hyun fall in love instantly. After a breakup, they meet again as adults and realize their love never faded.
When My Love Blooms
Source: tvN
Joon Woo and Soo Bin's first love is pure and relatable. Every little thing they do for each other is from the heart. Soo Bin sacrifices a lot to show her love for Joon Woo, who needs her in his uncertain life.
At Eighteen
Source: JTBC
Eun Dan Oh and Ha Roo's love transcends time and space. Even as different characters in a new comic book world, they find each other.
Extraordinary You
Source: MBC
Hong Ra On is a female eunuch serving Crown Prince Lee Young, who is unaware of her gender. As he starts to develop feelings for her, he takes risks and makes sacrifices to be with her.
Love In The Moonlight
Source: KBS2
Mi So and Young Joon's chemistry is undeniable and intense, leading to dating rumors for the actors. Their love goes back to childhood, making it fate that they're together.
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
Eun Seop has loved Hae Won since childhood and still longs for her as an adult. When Hae Won falls for him, he must face his fears and open his heart to her.
I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Nice
Source: JTBC
Enrique Geum persistently helps Dok Mi come out of her shell and never gives up on her, even when she pushes him away. His love empowers her to face the world with confidence.
Flower Boy Next Door
Source: tvN
Gong Woo Jin meets Woo Seo Ri, who has been in a coma for 13 years. They discover their fate goes far back and lean on each other for emotional support.
Still 17
Source: SBS
Duk Sun and Choi Taek's first love is everything anyone could wish for. Their friendship transforms into a passionate and genuine romance as they face life's challenges together.
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
Click Here
Kang Mi Rae, struggling with her appearance, opts for plastic surgery. At university, she meets Do Kyung Suk, a former classmate, who sees beyond her looks and falls for her.
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Source: tvN