K-dramas About First Love

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 12, 2023

Entertainment

Ji Soo and Jae Hyun fall in love instantly. After a breakup, they meet again as adults and realize their love never faded. 

When My Love Blooms

Source: tvN

Joon Woo and Soo Bin's first love is pure and relatable. Every little thing they do for each other is from the heart. Soo Bin sacrifices a lot to show her love for Joon Woo, who needs her in his uncertain life.

At Eighteen

Source: JTBC

Eun Dan Oh and Ha Roo's love transcends time and space. Even as different characters in a new comic book world, they find each other. 

Extraordinary You

Source: MBC

Hong Ra On is a female eunuch serving Crown Prince Lee Young, who is unaware of her gender. As he starts to develop feelings for her, he takes risks and makes sacrifices to be with her.

Love In The Moonlight

Source: KBS2

Mi So and Young Joon's chemistry is undeniable and intense, leading to dating rumors for the actors. Their love goes back to childhood, making it fate that they're together.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Source: tvN

Eun Seop has loved Hae Won since childhood and still longs for her as an adult. When Hae Won falls for him, he must face his fears and open his heart to her.

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Nice

Source: JTBC

Enrique Geum persistently helps Dok Mi come out of her shell and never gives up on her, even when she pushes him away. His love empowers her to face the world with confidence.

Flower Boy Next Door

Source: tvN

Gong Woo Jin meets Woo Seo Ri, who has been in a coma for 13 years. They discover their fate goes far back and lean on each other for emotional support.

Still 17

Source: SBS

Duk Sun and Choi Taek's first love is everything anyone could wish for. Their friendship transforms into a passionate and genuine romance as they face life's challenges together. 

Reply 1988

Source: tvN

Kang Mi Rae, struggling with her appearance, opts for plastic surgery. At university, she meets Do Kyung Suk, a former classmate, who sees beyond her looks and falls for her.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Source: tvN

