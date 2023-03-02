Heading 3
K-dramas about Korean beauty standards
Vedangi Joshi
mar 2, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: tvN
True Beauty
The story of a high school girl who is always worried about her appearance and learns the art of makeup, transferring herself into a beauty goddess
Image Credit: MBC
She Was Pretty
Sung Joon used to get bullied because of his looks and had no friends when he was young until popular and beautiful Hye Jin befriended him, things take a turn when they become adults
Image Credit: KakaoTV
Shadow Beauty
A high school student who gets bullied by her fellow classmates has a secret social media identity of a famous influencer Genie which gets revealed to a boy from her school
Image Credit: JTBC
Beauty Inside
The story is of a top actress who suffers from an unusual condition in which her appearance changes into a different person every month and a man who is unable to recognise people’s faces
Image Credit: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
The story revolves around a girl who gets teased due to her looks as a child, and decides to undergo plastic surgery and meets a boy who doesn’t judge people by their appearance
Image Credit: SBS
Birth of a Beauty
The story follows a wife who gets into a dangerous accident and is believed to be dead undergoes plastic surgery to take revenge on her husband who has cheated on her
Image Credit: KBS2
Oh My Venus
A lawyer who gets dumped by her boyfriend after 15 years of relationship for gaining weight, takes the help of a personal trainer to start a new lifestyle
Image Credit: Naver TV Cast
The Miracle
The story of twin sisters who have different lifestyles from each other, one day wake up with a mysterious body-swap
Image Credit: KBS2
Perfume
The story is about a middle-aged housewife who gets cheated on by her husband and she receives a magical perfume which makes her look younger
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.