The story revolves around a guy who had a painful first love and a girl who had just gone through a rough heartbreak, and how they met and shared the same passion for food.
Dinner Mate
Source: MBC
The male lead aspires to become a taekwondo athlete but works in an ordinary job, and the female one wants to become a TV host but she ends up working in a departmental store.
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2TV
The possessive male lead drama shows us a single mom who has been single for the past 14 years and how suddenly 4 successful men show up in her life and make a drastic change.
Was It Love?
Source: JTBC
The drama revolves around a 29-year-old woman Go Ho, who has been struggling to succeed in her career and love. One day her past lover shows up and takes the role of her boss, which completely changes her normal life.
Go Ho’s Starry Night
Source: SBS
The story revolves around a beautiful musical actress who got married to the emperor and how she gets involved with the mysterious murders happening in the palace. She then falls in love with the palace bodyguard.
The Last Empress
Source: MBC
The story revolves around a wealthy son who doesn't believe in love and a girl who has never had a boyfriend. Somehow they accidentally spent the night together and meet unexpectedly after 3 years.
My Secret Romance
Source: OCN
The story is about Hong Seol a hard-working girl who joins college after a year’s break because of her poor family background and meets a handsome and smart athlete with good grades.
Cheese in the Trap
Source: tvN
The story is of a hard-working successful woman who is a mother and a wife, and even though her life seems perfect, she lives with pain until meeting someone who turns her life around.
Reflection of You
Source: JTBC
The story is about a program writer who struggles to succeed in her writing skills and a top actor who becomes a radio DJ but cannot do anything without a script.
Radio Romance
Source: KBS2TV
Click Here
The story revolves around a narcissistic vice president at a company and his secretary who has been working for him for over 9 years. When the secretary resigns from her job, she draws attention from her boss.
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim
Source: tvN