OCTOBER 07, 2023

K-dramas about the world of K-pop idols

These dramas portray the highs and lows of K-pop idol life, with real scenarios, moments of laughter, and heartwarming scenes. Some even include actual idols, adding authenticity and catchy music to the mix

Image: tvN

A rookie girl group member and a top boy group member engage in a secret romance while navigating their lives in the entertainment industry

Image:  KBS2

Imitation

A fantasy-romance drama unfolds around Woo Yeon Woo, an unknown idol whose body becomes possessed by Rembrary, the god of this world

The Heavenly Idol

Image: tvN

After losing her job due to a misunderstanding with K-pop star Hu Jun, Geun Yeong becomes his anti-fan. However, she finds herself entangled in a reality TV show where she ends up participating in a virtual marriage with Hu Jun

So I Married An Anti Fan

Image: Naver TV

A diverse group of individuals enrolls in a popular performing arts school with aspirations of becoming idol stars. Throughout their journey, they uncover the true meaning of friendship, love, and life

Dream High

Image:  KBS2

A famous singer travels through time and learns he went missing in 1994. While investigating, he bonds with a music student who, unknown to him, is his son

Hit The Top

Image: KBS2

Cotton Candy, a struggling idol group, fights to avoid disbandment by seeking a one-time hit. Despite numerous challenges, their unyielding friendship and shared dreams keep them going

Idol: The Coup

Image: JTBC

A tour guide takes on the role of a live-in doctor for the leader of a renowned idol band, who grapples with sleepwalking issues

Let Me Be Your Knight

Image: SBS TV

Go Mi Nyu, on the brink of becoming a nun, is compelled to stand in for her ailing twin brother, Mi Nam, who is about to debut as a k-idol. Disguised as a boy, she joins A.N.Jell, a highly popular boy band

You’re Beautiful

Image:  SBS

Following a hiatus from the industry, a music producer makes a comeback with a fresh project in mind: the creation of a co-ed pop idol group

Part-Time Idol

Image:  SBS

