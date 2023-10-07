Heading 3
K-dramas about the world of K-pop idols
These dramas portray the highs and lows of K-pop idol life, with real scenarios, moments of laughter, and heartwarming scenes. Some even include actual idols, adding authenticity and catchy music to the mix
A rookie girl group member and a top boy group member engage in a secret romance while navigating their lives in the entertainment industry
Imitation
A fantasy-romance drama unfolds around Woo Yeon Woo, an unknown idol whose body becomes possessed by Rembrary, the god of this world
The Heavenly Idol
After losing her job due to a misunderstanding with K-pop star Hu Jun, Geun Yeong becomes his anti-fan. However, she finds herself entangled in a reality TV show where she ends up participating in a virtual marriage with Hu Jun
So I Married An Anti Fan
A diverse group of individuals enrolls in a popular performing arts school with aspirations of becoming idol stars. Throughout their journey, they uncover the true meaning of friendship, love, and life
Dream High
A famous singer travels through time and learns he went missing in 1994. While investigating, he bonds with a music student who, unknown to him, is his son
Hit The Top
Cotton Candy, a struggling idol group, fights to avoid disbandment by seeking a one-time hit. Despite numerous challenges, their unyielding friendship and shared dreams keep them going
Idol: The Coup
A tour guide takes on the role of a live-in doctor for the leader of a renowned idol band, who grapples with sleepwalking issues
Let Me Be Your Knight
Go Mi Nyu, on the brink of becoming a nun, is compelled to stand in for her ailing twin brother, Mi Nam, who is about to debut as a k-idol. Disguised as a boy, she joins A.N.Jell, a highly popular boy band
You’re Beautiful
Following a hiatus from the industry, a music producer makes a comeback with a fresh project in mind: the creation of a co-ed pop idol group
Part-Time Idol
