Vedangi Joshi

mar 19, 2023

Entertainment 

 K-dramas about underdogs 

Image Credit: tvN

Record of Youth

In this drama, the true underdog is the lead character Sa Hye Jun who is a model striving to break out into acting despite the criticism and struggle he faces on his path to success

 Image Credit: tvN

My Mister

In the drama, each character has different but relatable issues, but the most burdened of them is Lee Jin An played by IU, who is working to pay off debt and taking care of her grandmother 

Image Credit: JTBC

 Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class tells the story of an underdog, Park Sae Ro Yi, who gets expelled from school, loses his father and becomes an ex-convict, despite all the wrongs he inspires the people

Image Credit: KBS2

 Good Doctor

The main lead played by Joo Won has autism and is a paediatric surgeon. The show displays his struggles to fit in with others

Image Credit: MBC

She Was Pretty

The drama shows that beauty is something people are judged by whether it is good or not, the main character Kim Hye Jin shows that inner beauty matters than external beauty

Image Credit: ENA

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The main character Woo Young Woo is a lawyer who also has autism spectrum disorder and is smart, but she has a hard time socialising

Image Credit: KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms

The drama tells the story of a single mother Oh Dong Baek who is living in a small town, she runs a bar restaurant named Camellia, while caring for her son 

Image Credit: Netflix

The Glory

The drama tells the story of an underdog woman who was bullied when young and at that point, she decides to drop out of school. She plans to take revenge on growing up by becoming a teacher 

Image Credit: KBS2

Chief Kim

The story is of a man who used to collect and manage money for a gang, he accidentally gets the chance to work as a chief in an accounting department for TQ Company

Image Credit: KBS2

Dream High

Dream High has many characters but the real underdog is Song Sam Dong who lives in the countryside and dreams big

