K-dramas about underdogs
Record of Youth
In this drama, the true underdog is the lead character Sa Hye Jun who is a model striving to break out into acting despite the criticism and struggle he faces on his path to success
My Mister
In the drama, each character has different but relatable issues, but the most burdened of them is Lee Jin An played by IU, who is working to pay off debt and taking care of her grandmother
Itaewon Class
Itaewon Class tells the story of an underdog, Park Sae Ro Yi, who gets expelled from school, loses his father and becomes an ex-convict, despite all the wrongs he inspires the people
Good Doctor
The main lead played by Joo Won has autism and is a paediatric surgeon. The show displays his struggles to fit in with others
She Was Pretty
The drama shows that beauty is something people are judged by whether it is good or not, the main character Kim Hye Jin shows that inner beauty matters than external beauty
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
The main character Woo Young Woo is a lawyer who also has autism spectrum disorder and is smart, but she has a hard time socialising
When the Camellia Blooms
The drama tells the story of a single mother Oh Dong Baek who is living in a small town, she runs a bar restaurant named Camellia, while caring for her son
The Glory
The drama tells the story of an underdog woman who was bullied when young and at that point, she decides to drop out of school. She plans to take revenge on growing up by becoming a teacher
Chief Kim
The story is of a man who used to collect and manage money for a gang, he accidentally gets the chance to work as a chief in an accounting department for TQ Company
Dream High
Dream High has many characters but the real underdog is Song Sam Dong who lives in the countryside and dreams big
