K-dramas about
young love
Vedangi Joshi
mar 14, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: SBS
The Heirs
Two young high schoolers, both from different family backgrounds face all the troubles to keep their relationship safe
Image Credit: JTBC
At Eighteen
A young boy who always finds it tough to express himself and has gotten used to being lonely transfers to a new school where he meets his first love and starts feeling changes in his life
Image Credit: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
After being bullied in school Kang Mi Rae decides to undergo plastic surgery but comes across Do Kyung Seok who believes in inner beauty
Image Credit: Netflix
Love Alarm
The story is based around a cell phone app which rings if someone who likes you is within 10 metres distance of you, creating an interesting set-up for the leads
Image Credit: MBC
Extraordinary You
A high school girl who finds out that she is a character from a comic book and is not even a main character decides to change her story by finding her true love
Image Credit: tvN
True Beauty
The story revolves around a high school student who has a complex about her looks from her childhood, learns excellent make-up skills to look pretty, and somehow ends up in a love triangle
Image Credit: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
A girl from a poor family gets the chance to be admitted to a private high school for rich kids, there she comes across F4 a group of four good-looking boys and ends up falling for one of them
Image Credit: KBS2
Cheer Up!
The story is of an unpopular dance group and an elite high school student who are forced to join forces, in order to enter a cheerleading competition
Image Credit: MBC
Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo
This drama tells the story of college athletes, who are fighting to fulfil their dream and finding love during the process
Image Credit: KBS2
Dream High
Dream High tells the story of a group of high school individuals who enrol in a popular art school with the dream of becoming an idol and end up finding love
