Hae Won began her social life with her ability to play the cello when she was a child but during that, she was emotionally hurt by others. Due to that, Hae Won does not trust people and has closed her heart to them.
When the Weather is Fine
Source: JTBC
A traumatic childhood experience leaves Cha Do Hyeon, suffering from memory loss and dissociation. The latter has resulted in the creation of seven distinct personalities.
Kill Me, Heal Me
Source: MBC
Lee Gang Doo dreamt of playing for the Korean national soccer team, but a serious injury he incurred destroyed those dreams. In the years following, Gang Doo spends his days fighting through physical and emotional pain.
Just Between Lovers
Source: JTBC
After losing his parents in a fire, Lee Ahn acquires the power of psychometry, the ability to read a person or an object’s past through physical contact, and he decides to use it to take bad people down.
He is Psychometric
Source: tvN
Woo Seo Ri is a violin prodigy at 17 who was about to study in Germany, got into a bus accident, and fell into a coma waking up 13 years later. Mentally she is only 17 while physically she is now 30.
Thirty but seventeen
Source: SBS
Lee Gon, the third Korean Emperor of his generation, saw his father’s murder following a coup. Today instead of respecting his filial duty, he prefers to escape the palace to attend university conferences.
The King Eternal Monarch
Source: SBS
A traumatic incident in Seo Jin’s childhood resulted in him having a split personality. One is a cold and ruthless man and the other is someone kind and gentle.
Hyde, Jekyll, Me
Source: SBS
Kim Yeong Ho is a personal trainer of Hollywood stars. Even though he comes from a wealthy family background, he suffered a devastating injury during childhood. Now he overcomes his problems by living a healthy lifestyle.
Oh My Venus
Source: KBS2
When Kang Bok Soo was a high school student, he was falsely accused of committing acts of violence and ended up being expelled from school which was caused by his first love changing his life completely.
My Strange Hero
Source: SBS
Jang Jae was assaulted by his father when he was a kid and his mother accidentally killed his father blaming it on his brother. That guilt leads him to develop obsessive-compulsive disorder.
It's Okay, That’s Love
Source: SBS