K-dramas based on detectives 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 27, 2023

Entertainment 

 Image Credit: SBS

Vagabond

A stuntman who lost his nephew in a plane crash is in search of the truth Go Hae Ri, a NIS agent helps him to uncover the real story behind it

A criminal profiler in present comes across a detective from the past mysteriously via a walkie-talkie and they work together to solve a case

Signal

Image Credit: tvN 

Image Credit: OCN

A detective in a desperate search to catch a serial killer works with another detective from the future as the serial killer begins to kill again after 30 years 

Tunnel

Image Credit: tvN

It follows a beautiful family of a detective who has an adorable daughter and a caring husband with many dark secrets that nobody is aware of

Flower of Evil 

Image Credit: KBS2

A man who became a zombie unknowingly is in search of his past life as a human and becomes a detective to know the truth

Zombie detective 

Image Credit: tvN

Memorist 

With the superpower of reading people’s minds, a detective solves many cases and teams up with a criminal profiler to stop a serial killer

It is the story of two detectives who want to reveal the truth starring Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Elijah, Oh Jung Se and Ji Seung Hyun

The Good Detective

Image Credit: JTBC 

Image Credit: OCN 

Voice

It’s a story of a genius detective who teams up with a cop to find the murderer who killed the people they loved 

Image Credit: OCN 

The story of a detective and psychic who was haunted by a murderer’s ghost starring Song Sae Byeok, Go Joon Hee, Yeon Jung Hoon and Jo Han-sun

Possessed

