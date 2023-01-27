Heading 3
K-dramas based on detectives
Vedangi Joshi
jan 27, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: SBS
Vagabond
A stuntman who lost his nephew in a plane crash is in search of the truth Go Hae Ri, a NIS agent helps him to uncover the real story behind it
A criminal profiler in present comes across a detective from the past mysteriously via a walkie-talkie and they work together to solve a case
Signal
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: OCN
A detective in a desperate search to catch a serial killer works with another detective from the future as the serial killer begins to kill again after 30 years
Tunnel
Image Credit: tvN
It follows a beautiful family of a detective who has an adorable daughter and a caring husband with many dark secrets that nobody is aware of
Flower of Evil
Image Credit: KBS2
A man who became a zombie unknowingly is in search of his past life as a human and becomes a detective to know the truth
Zombie detective
Image Credit: tvN
Memorist
With the superpower of reading people’s minds, a detective solves many cases and teams up with a criminal profiler to stop a serial killer
It is the story of two detectives who want to reveal the truth starring Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Elijah, Oh Jung Se and Ji Seung Hyun
The Good Detective
Image Credit: JTBC
Image Credit: OCN
Voice
It’s a story of a genius detective who teams up with a cop to find the murderer who killed the people they loved
Image Credit: OCN
The story of a detective and psychic who was haunted by a murderer’s ghost starring Song Sae Byeok, Go Joon Hee, Yeon Jung Hoon and Jo Han-sun
Possessed
