The story is about six high school students who dream of becoming K-pop idols, and start developing their singing, songwriting, and dance skills while growing up, and how they struggle with building their careers.
Dream High
Source: KBS
The story is about a girl who is the head of the public relations department at star force entertainment and her romantic relations with the top actor of the agency.
Shooting Stars
Source: tvN
The story is about Cindy, a famous celebrity who always deals with hatred and toxic fandoms, and the three producers who make a variety of comedy shows under a broadcasting channel.
The Producers
Source: KBS
The story is about 3 friends who are currently in their 30s and how they navigate through the harsh entertainment industry while also dealing with love, career, and dreams.
Be Melodramatic
Source: JTBC
The story is about three friends. Where one is an actor, the other one is a freelance writer, and the other aspires to be a director and how they plan on managing a guest house to help their careers.
Welcome to Waikiki
Source: JTBC
The story is about an A-list actress who surprisingly has the ability to change into a different person every month and a chaebol suffering from prosopagnosia.
The Beauty Inside
Source: JTBC
The story is about an alien who came to Earth during the Joseon dynasty, and after 400 years of staying here, he falls in love with a famous female actor.
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
The story revolves around a famous top actor and a documentary producer who knew each other as teenagers, and somehow life brought them up together in their adulthood.
Uncontrollably Fond
Source: KBS
A story about an anti-fan reporter and a famous actor, who both eventually participate in a television program, where the two end up having to live together.
So I married an Anti-fan
Source: NaverTV
The series is about three people and their struggle story to get into the entertainment industry. This drama conveys the hard truth and reality a person has to go through to fulfill their dreams.
Record of Youth
Source: tvN