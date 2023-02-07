Heading 3
K-dramas based on family bonds
Vedangi Joshi
feb 7, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: KBS2
What Happens to My Family?
It's the story of a widower father who has three children, he loves them but because of their selfish behaviour gets fed up of them
The story of a father whose second daughter out of his 4 kids gives up on her career to marry a rich boy and crosses paths with a dedicated doctor who has nothing to do with marriage
Marry Me Now
Image Credit: KBS2
POPULAR KOREAN CELEBRITY COUPLE BREAKUPS
Older K-dramas to check out
Image Credit: tvN
This drama shows the loving bond between family members and stars Jung Jin Young, Won Mi Kyung, Choo Ja Hyun, Han Ye Ri, Shin Jae Ha and Kim Ji Sepok
My Unfamiliar Family
Image Credit: KBS2
The story is of a middle class family with a father, mother their three daughters and one son whose lives take a turn when an actor young shows up their doorstep claiming to be his son
My Father Is Strange
Image Credit: KBS2
The story is of a daughter and a father who drift apart from one another but with the help of her twin brother they both begin to rebuild their relationship
Seo Young, My Daughter
Image Credit: KBS2
Ojakgyo Family
It shows the ips and downs in life of the four brothers who live on Ojakgyo farm starring Uee, Joo Won, Ryu Soo Young, Choi Jung Yoon, Jung Woong In, Yeon Woo Jin, Baek Il Seob, and Kim Ja Ok
The story of a woman who divorces her cheating husband who falls in love with a man who works in the same company as her
Five Enough
Image Credit: KBS2
Image Credit: MBC
Never Twice
The story of the people who live in a sately inn as the guests starring Park Se Wan, Kwak Dong Yeon, Youn Yuh Jung, Oh Ji Ho, Ye Ji Won, Park Ah In and Song Won Seok
Image Credit: KBS2
A couple who had been married for long time has three daughters and a son, go through difficulties as their kids face divorce
Once again
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.