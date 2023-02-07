Heading 3

K-dramas based on family bonds 

Image Credit: KBS2

 What Happens to My Family?

It's the story of a widower father who has three children, he loves them but because of their selfish behaviour gets fed up of them 

The story of a father whose second daughter out of his 4 kids gives up on her career to marry a rich boy and crosses paths with a dedicated doctor who has nothing to do with marriage   

 Marry Me Now 

Image Credit: KBS2

Older K-dramas to check out 

Image Credit: tvN 

This drama shows the loving bond between family members and stars Jung Jin Young, Won Mi Kyung, Choo Ja Hyun, Han Ye Ri, Shin Jae Ha and Kim Ji Sepok 

My Unfamiliar Family 

Image Credit: KBS2

The story is of a middle class family with a father, mother  their three daughters and one son whose lives take a turn when an actor young shows up their doorstep claiming to be his son 

My Father Is Strange

 Image Credit: KBS2

The story is of a daughter and a father who drift apart from one another but with the help of her twin brother they both begin to rebuild their relationship 

Seo Young, My Daughter 

 Image Credit: KBS2

 Ojakgyo Family 

It shows the ips and downs in life of the four brothers who live on Ojakgyo farm starring Uee, Joo Won, Ryu Soo Young, Choi Jung Yoon, Jung Woong In, Yeon Woo Jin, Baek Il Seob, and Kim Ja Ok 

The story of a woman who divorces her cheating husband who falls in love with a man who works in the same company as her 

Five Enough 

Image Credit: KBS2

Image Credit: MBC

Never Twice 

The story of the people who live in a sately inn as the guests starring Park Se Wan, Kwak Dong Yeon, Youn Yuh Jung, Oh Ji Ho, Ye Ji Won, Park Ah In and Song Won Seok   

Image Credit: KBS2

A couple who had been married for long time has three daughters and a son, go through difficulties as their kids face divorce

Once again 

