K-dramas based on family bonds
A slice-of-life drama about five families living in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988.
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A story about a family of four who are forced to confront their secrets and lies when their youngest son brings home his new girlfriend.
Image: tvN
My Unfamiliar Family
A family drama about two couples who are reunited after their children get married.
Image: KBS2
Once Again
Heartwarming story about a family of five who come together after the patriarch suddenly disappears.
Image: KBS2
Father is Strange
A family drama about two sisters who are reunited after their father's death.
Brilliant Heritage
Image: KBS2
A single father and single mother's love story amidst the complexities of blending their families, highlighting life's joys and difficulties.
Five Enough
Image: KBS2
An heiress and a struggling family's hilarious journey towards understanding, love, and finding happiness in unexpected places
Smile, You
Image - SBS
A slice-of-life drama about the lives of people living in Jeju Island.
Our Blues
Image: tvN
A fantasy drama about a woman who returns to her family as a ghost after being presumed dead for five years.
Hi Bye, Mama!
Image: tvN
Portrays the friendship, love, and challenges of a group of elderly friends, offering a touching perspective on aging and family.
Dear My Friends
Image: tvN