Vedangi Joshi

mar 18, 2023

Entertainment 

 K-dramas based on infidelity

Image Credit: JTBC

The World of the Married

A woman who is a doctor, is married to an aspiring director with whom she has a son, seems to have a perfect family and a successful career, but is betrayed by her husband and others 

Image Credit: SBS

Temptation of Wife

The story is of a loyal wife who is forced to be in a loveless marriage, she discovers that her husband is cheating on her with her best friend deciding to take revenge on him

Image Credit: JTBC

Secret Love Affair

The drama tells the story of a woman in her 40s and married, who falls in love with a young man in her 20s and they have a secret affair

 Image Credit: SBS 

 VIP

A married couple who work in a department store, face an unexpected case, which causes their lives to fall apart

Image Credit: SBS

Two Wives

The story follows a single mother who falls in love with a married man, when his wife finds out about the extramarital affair she divorces him, later he starts his new family with his other wife

Image Credit: SBS

I Have A Lover

A woman who is a lawyer wants to be more successful causing a problem in her married life. Later she has an accident and loses her memory ending up falling for someone else

Image Credit: TV Chosun

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) is a South Korean drama starring Sung Hoon, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, Lee Ga Ryeong, Lee Min Young, Jeon Soo Kyeong and Jeon No Min

 Image Credit: Channel A

Show Window: The Queen's House

A woman who has a perfect life, a loving husband and beautiful kids but despite being loyal to her husband, he gets attracted towards other women

 Image Credit: SBS

 My Husband's Woman

The story is of a man who has an extramarital affair with his wife’s best friend who is widowed

Image Credit: JTBC

Listen to Love

The story follows a man who has worked as a PD for past 10 years, he suddenly gets to know his wife has an affair

