Heading 3
Vedangi Joshi
mar 18, 2023
Entertainment
K-dramas based on infidelity
Image Credit: JTBC
The World of the Married
A woman who is a doctor, is married to an aspiring director with whom she has a son, seems to have a perfect family and a successful career, but is betrayed by her husband and others
Image Credit: SBS
Temptation of Wife
The story is of a loyal wife who is forced to be in a loveless marriage, she discovers that her husband is cheating on her with her best friend deciding to take revenge on him
Image Credit: JTBC
Secret Love Affair
The drama tells the story of a woman in her 40s and married, who falls in love with a young man in her 20s and they have a secret affair
Image Credit: SBS
VIP
A married couple who work in a department store, face an unexpected case, which causes their lives to fall apart
Image Credit: SBS
Two Wives
The story follows a single mother who falls in love with a married man, when his wife finds out about the extramarital affair she divorces him, later he starts his new family with his other wife
Image Credit: SBS
I Have A Lover
A woman who is a lawyer wants to be more successful causing a problem in her married life. Later she has an accident and loses her memory ending up falling for someone else
Image Credit: TV Chosun
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) is a South Korean drama starring Sung Hoon, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, Lee Ga Ryeong, Lee Min Young, Jeon Soo Kyeong and Jeon No Min
Image Credit: Channel A
Show Window: The Queen's House
A woman who has a perfect life, a loving husband and beautiful kids but despite being loyal to her husband, he gets attracted towards other women
Image Credit: SBS
My Husband's Woman
The story is of a man who has an extramarital affair with his wife’s best friend who is widowed
Image Credit: JTBC
Listen to Love
The story follows a man who has worked as a PD for past 10 years, he suddenly gets to know his wife has an affair
