K-dramas based on Korean novels

April 13, 2023

While many K-dramas are original productions, there are also several popular ones that have been adapted from Korean novels, famous for their romance, drama, and intricate storylines

Source: tvN

It is based on the bestselling historical fiction novel of the same name by Lee Jung Myung. It circles the idea of ‘what if’ real-life Joseon painter Shin Yun Bok had been a woman

Painter of the Wind

Source: SBS 

This Korean series is one of the few youth historical dramas out there. It is based on the novel of the same name by Kim Yi Ryung. It is a story of a love triangle set in the Goryeo dynasty

The King In Love

Source: MBC

Based on the novel by Jang Woo San, it is a romance-fantasy story that centres around Eunsung. She is a former idol trainee and has a special power that allows her to see the future Link:

Top Management

Source: Studio 329

Interestingly, Moon Yoo Seok, the author of the novel ‘The Hankyoreh’ wrote the script for this show himself. This Korean legal drama tells the story of the life of judges and the various challenges they have to face

Ms Hammurabi

Source: JTBC

Based on the novel ‘Lingerie Girls Generation’ by Kim Yong Hee, the series is set during the 1970s in Daegu City. It stars Lee Jung Hee whose father owns a lingerie factory 

Girl’s Generation 1979

Source: KBS2

This historical romance drama is based on Lee Byung Joo’s novel ‘Wind, Clouds and Tombstone.’ The story follows the fierce struggle for the throne during the Joseon dynasty

Kingmaker: The Change Of Destiny

Source: TV Chosun

This famous historical drama is based on the novel ‘The lives Of Sungkyunkwan Confucian Scholars.’ The story follows a girl who disguises herself as a man to make ends meet

Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Source: KBS2

Based on the novel ‘The Moon that Embraces the Sun.’ It is a love story between a king during the Joseon Dynasty and a female shaman

Moon Embracing The Sun

Source: MBC 

It is based on the webtoon novel of the same name by Jo Gwang Jin. The story centres around a young man named Park Saeroyi who seeks revenge on a powerful conglomerate that ruined his father's life

Itaewon Class

Source: JTBC

