While many K-dramas are original productions, there are also several popular ones that have been adapted from Korean novels, famous for their romance, drama, and intricate storylines
K-dramas based on novels
Source: tvN
It is based on the bestselling historical fiction novel of the same name by Lee Jung Myung. It circles the idea of ‘what if’ real-life Joseon painter Shin Yun Bok had been a woman
Painter of the Wind
Source: SBS
This Korean series is one of the few youth historical dramas out there. It is based on the novel of the same name by Kim Yi Ryung. It is a story of a love triangle set in the Goryeo dynasty
The King In Love
Source: MBC
Based on the novel by Jang Woo San, it is a romance-fantasy story that centres around Eunsung. She is a former idol trainee and has a special power that allows her to see the future Link:
Top Management
Source: Studio 329
Interestingly, Moon Yoo Seok, the author of the novel ‘The Hankyoreh’ wrote the script for this show himself. This Korean legal drama tells the story of the life of judges and the various challenges they have to face
Ms Hammurabi
Source: JTBC
Based on the novel ‘Lingerie Girls Generation’ by Kim Yong Hee, the series is set during the 1970s in Daegu City. It stars Lee Jung Hee whose father owns a lingerie factory
Girl’s Generation 1979
Source: KBS2
This historical romance drama is based on Lee Byung Joo’s novel ‘Wind, Clouds and Tombstone.’ The story follows the fierce struggle for the throne during the Joseon dynasty
Kingmaker: The Change Of Destiny
Source: TV Chosun
This famous historical drama is based on the novel ‘The lives Of Sungkyunkwan Confucian Scholars.’ The story follows a girl who disguises herself as a man to make ends meet
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Source: KBS2
Based on the novel ‘The Moon that Embraces the Sun.’ It is a love story between a king during the Joseon Dynasty and a female shaman
Moon Embracing The Sun
Source: MBC
It is based on the webtoon novel of the same name by Jo Gwang Jin. The story centres around a young man named Park Saeroyi who seeks revenge on a powerful conglomerate that ruined his father's life
Itaewon Class
Source: JTBC
