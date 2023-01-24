Heading 3

K-dramas based on Korean school system 

Image Credit: JTBC 

SKY Castle 

It is the story of rich Korean housewives who want their kids to be part of elite colleges and can do anything for it 

A woman dreams of becoming a part of the high society by being the Queen of a 100th floor luxury building known as Hera Palace in Gangnam 

The Penthouse: War In Life 

Image Credit: SBS

Image Credit: JTBC 

It’s the story of five mothers starring Lee Yo Won, Choo Ja Hyun, Kim Gyu Ri, Jang Hye Jin and Joo Min Kyung

Green Mothers’ Club 

Image Credit: tvN

A woman lives a perfect life in the top 0.1 per cent but has many hidden dark secrets that is nobody is aware of 

High Class 

 Image Credit: Netflix

A high school student who does serious crime to earn money has to keep this a secret from everyone very cleverly until one of his classmates figures it out 

Extracurricular 

Image Credit: Netflix

The Sound of Magic

High school students whose dreams differ from reality cross paths with a magician who helps them out 

It’s a story of a high school teacher who faces difficulties at the start of her teaching career but with the help of other two others she gets the strength to overcome her fears 

Black Dog: Being a Teacher

 Image Credit: tvN 

Image Credit: OCN

Class of Lies

A lawyer who is handling a murder case related to the Cheon Myeong High School enters the school as an undercover teacher to find out the truth 

Image Credit: KBS2 

A young boy gets bullied by his fellow classmates, until two teachers of the school help him overcome it and be strong 

School 2013

