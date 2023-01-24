Heading 3
K-dramas based on Korean school system
Vedangi Joshi
jan 24, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: JTBC
SKY Castle
It is the story of rich Korean housewives who want their kids to be part of elite colleges and can do anything for it
A woman dreams of becoming a part of the high society by being the Queen of a 100th floor luxury building known as Hera Palace in Gangnam
The Penthouse: War In Life
Image Credit: SBS
Image Credit: JTBC
It’s the story of five mothers starring Lee Yo Won, Choo Ja Hyun, Kim Gyu Ri, Jang Hye Jin and Joo Min Kyung
Green Mothers’ Club
Image Credit: tvN
A woman lives a perfect life in the top 0.1 per cent but has many hidden dark secrets that is nobody is aware of
High Class
Image Credit: Netflix
A high school student who does serious crime to earn money has to keep this a secret from everyone very cleverly until one of his classmates figures it out
Extracurricular
Image Credit: Netflix
The Sound of Magic
High school students whose dreams differ from reality cross paths with a magician who helps them out
It’s a story of a high school teacher who faces difficulties at the start of her teaching career but with the help of other two others she gets the strength to overcome her fears
Black Dog: Being a Teacher
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: OCN
Class of Lies
A lawyer who is handling a murder case related to the Cheon Myeong High School enters the school as an undercover teacher to find out the truth
Image Credit: KBS2
A young boy gets bullied by his fellow classmates, until two teachers of the school help him overcome it and be strong
School 2013
