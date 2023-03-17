Heading 3
K-dramas based on otherworldly creatures
Vedangi Joshi
mar 17, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: SBS
My Love From the Star
The story is of an alien who is living a human life on earth for the past 400 years and falls in love with a young actress
Image Credit: tvN
Oh My Ghostess
The story follows a girl who has low self-esteem and is shy, and gets possessed by the ghost of a young woman whose last wish was to hook up with her boss
Image Credit: MBC
Scholar Who Walks the Night
The story revolves around girl who is from a good family, and dresses up as a man to sell books, she falls in love with a boy who turns out to be a vampire
Image Credit: SBS
The Legend of the Blue Sea
The story of a fisherman who is from a noble family who suddenly finds a mermaid one day and they fall in love with each other
Image Credit: tvN
Goblin
The story is about an immortal goblin searching for his one true love, because only she can relieve him from the sword piercing his heart
Image Credit: tvN
My Roommate is a Gumiho
A 999-year-old nine-tailed fox who works as a professor ends up living with a university student who has never had a boyfriend
Image Credit: tvN
Doom at your Service
It is the story of a woman who has a brain tumour and has less than 100 days to live, wishes for the world to end and comes across a supernatural creature who lives with her throughout her last days
Image Credit: KBS2
Blood
The story of a doctor who saves patients' lives, but he is a vampire who craves blood every time
Image Credit: SBS
My Girlfriend is a Gumiho
The story is of a college student who accidentally releases a legendary fox who was sealed in a painting
Image Credit: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
The story is based in an old hotel that is located in downtown Seoul, which has weird and spooky experiences
