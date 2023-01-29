Heading 3
K-dramas based on police officers
Vedangi Joshi
jan 29, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: JTBC
Inspector Koo
The story of an ex-cop who comes across a mysterious case of a serial murder which was covered as an accident
A police lieutenant assists an exemplary prosecutor to solve a murder case and they go through many obstacles to uncover the truth
Stranger
Image Credit: tvN
K-dramas related to school teachers
BLACKPINK's Jennie Best 2022 selfies
Image Credit: OCN
The story of a rookie cop and a voice profiler who team up with a detective to find the murderer who killed her father
Voice
Image Credit: KBS2
The story of a professor at a police university and a fresher student who is also a smart computer hacker and other students who join the investigation for a case
Police University
Image Credit: MBC
A story of a hot-blooded police officer and a magician starring Park Hae-jin, Jin Ki Joo, and Jung Joon Ho
From Now On, Showtime!
Image Credit: tvN
Psychopath Diary
An analyst finds a diary of a psychopath serial killer who accidentally gets hit by the car of a police officer and begins to think of himself as the culprit
After a horrific incident a young man develops the power of seeing a person's memory by touching and helps a police officer on a case
He is Psychometric
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: KakaoTV
Once Upon a Small town
This drama is a romantic comedy starring Park Soo Young, Choo Young Woo, Jung Suk Yong and Baek Seong Cheol
Image Credit: tvN
Jeong Ba Reum, a strong-headed police officer gets disturbed after coming across the case of a psychopathic serial killer and tries to solve the case with a detective
Mouse
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.