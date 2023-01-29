Heading 3

K-dramas based on police officers

Image Credit: JTBC

Inspector Koo

The story of an ex-cop who comes across a mysterious case of a serial murder which was covered as an accident

A police lieutenant assists an exemplary prosecutor to solve a murder case and they go through many obstacles to uncover the truth 

Stranger

Image Credit: tvN

Image Credit: OCN

The story of a rookie cop and a voice profiler who team up with a detective to find the murderer who killed her father 

Voice 

Image Credit: KBS2

The story of a professor at a police university and a fresher student who is also a smart computer hacker and other students who join the investigation for a case 

Police University 

Image Credit: MBC

A story of a hot-blooded police officer and a magician starring Park Hae-jin, Jin Ki Joo, and Jung Joon Ho 

From Now On, Showtime! 

Image Credit: tvN

Psychopath Diary 

An analyst finds a diary of a psychopath serial killer who accidentally gets hit by the car of a police officer and begins to think of himself as the culprit

After a horrific incident a young man develops the power of seeing a person's memory by touching and helps a police officer on a case

He is Psychometric

Image Credit: tvN

Image Credit: KakaoTV

Once Upon a Small town 

This drama is a romantic comedy starring  Park Soo Young, Choo Young Woo, Jung Suk Yong and Baek Seong Cheol

Image Credit: tvN

Jeong Ba Reum, a strong-headed police officer gets disturbed after coming across the case of a psychopathic serial killer and tries to solve the case with a detective

Mouse

