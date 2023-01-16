Heading 3

K-dramas based on
real-life stories 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 16, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: tvN

Signal 

Signal is the story of a criminal profiler in 2015 who works with a detective in 1989 to find the culprit behind mysterious serial murders

This is based on real-life events starring Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin, set to return for season 2 soon

Taxi Driver

Image Credit: SBS

Image Credit: KBS2

A former taekwondo player and an announcer aspirant go from friends to lovers in this one

Fight for My Way 

Image Credit: tvN

A woman finds herself in North Korea after an emergency landing because of a paragliding accident, seeking help from an army officer

Crash Landing on you

Image Credit: Netflix

It is based on a 20-year-old boy who works with his uncle after the death of his father, as trauma cleaners and they come across unbelievable incidences

Move to Heaven

Image Credit: MBC

Empress Ki

One of the best historical dramas starring Ha Ji Won, Joo Jin Mo and Ji Chang Wook as the main leads 

The story of 5 friends and their families living in the same neighbourhood is one of the most loved K-dramas

Reply 1988

Image Credit: tvN

Image Credit: SBS

It centres around the foundation of the Joseon Dynasty and how King Taejeon’s young days went

Six Flying Dragons

Image Credit: KBS2

Hwarang

A tale of a group of elite young men known as Hwarang and how they lived in the Silla Kingdom 

