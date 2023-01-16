Heading 3
K-dramas based on
real-life stories
Vedangi Joshi
jan 16, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: tvN
Signal
Signal is the story of a criminal profiler in 2015 who works with a detective in 1989 to find the culprit behind mysterious serial murders
This is based on real-life events starring Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin, set to return for season 2 soon
Taxi Driver
Image Credit: SBS
Image Credit: KBS2
A former taekwondo player and an announcer aspirant go from friends to lovers in this one
Fight for My Way
Image Credit: tvN
A woman finds herself in North Korea after an emergency landing because of a paragliding accident, seeking help from an army officer
Crash Landing on you
Image Credit: Netflix
It is based on a 20-year-old boy who works with his uncle after the death of his father, as trauma cleaners and they come across unbelievable incidences
Move to Heaven
Image Credit: MBC
Empress Ki
One of the best historical dramas starring Ha Ji Won, Joo Jin Mo and Ji Chang Wook as the main leads
The story of 5 friends and their families living in the same neighbourhood is one of the most loved K-dramas
Reply 1988
Image Credit: tvN
Image Credit: SBS
It centres around the foundation of the Joseon Dynasty and how King Taejeon’s young days went
Six Flying Dragons
Image Credit: KBS2
Hwarang
A tale of a group of elite young men known as Hwarang and how they lived in the Silla Kingdom
