K-dramas based on team sports
Vedangi Joshi
feb 5, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: SBS
Racket Boys
The story of young boys who dream of becoming successful badminton players and a coach who was a very good badminton player in his school days
The love story of two badminton players starring Park Ju Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Ji Hun, Kim Mu Jun and Seo Ji Hye
Love All Play
Image Credit: KBS2
Image Credit: SBS
The story of a baseball team that has been losing for the past last four seasons and hires a new manager
Hot Stove League
Image Credit: tvN
The story of a baseball player who gets wrongfully accused and sent to jail, starring Park Hae Soo and Jung Kyung Ho
Prison Playbook
Image Credit: MBC
The story is about a man who dreams of becoming the best soccer player and meets a sports agent who is trying to escape from her wealthy father's influence
Heading to the Ground
Image Credit: SBS
Cheer Up
A bright university student seeks freedom, comfort and love in the cheering squad of her university after initially joining it as a part-time job
The story of an elite group from high school forced to come together with an unpopular dance group in the cheerleading club for a competition
Sassy Go Go
Image Credit: KBS2
Image Credit: tvN
King of High School
This story is about a high school ice hockey player who suddenly starts living his older brother's life by working as a company director
Image Credit: MBN
One of the best sports K-dramas based on a volleyball team and their coach starring Kang Hui, Lee Tae Hwan, Song Jae Rim, Hwang Seung Eon and Shin Hyun Soo
Thumping Spike
