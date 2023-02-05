Heading 3

K-dramas based on team sports 

Image Credit: SBS

 Racket Boys

The story of young boys who dream of becoming successful badminton players and a coach who was a very good badminton player in his school days 

The love story of two badminton players starring Park Ju Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Ji Hun, Kim Mu Jun and Seo Ji Hye

Love All Play 

Image Credit: KBS2

 Image Credit: SBS

The story of a baseball team that has been losing for the past last four seasons and hires a new manager 

Hot Stove League 

Image Credit: tvN 

The story of a baseball player who gets wrongfully accused and sent to jail, starring Park Hae Soo and Jung Kyung Ho

Prison Playbook

Image Credit: MBC

The story is about a man who dreams of becoming the best soccer player and meets a sports agent who is trying to escape from her wealthy father's influence 

Heading to the Ground 

Image Credit: SBS

Cheer Up 

A bright university student seeks freedom, comfort and love in the cheering squad of her university after initially joining it as a part-time job

The story of an elite group from high school forced to come together with an unpopular dance group in the cheerleading club for a competition 

Sassy Go Go 

Image Credit: KBS2

Image Credit: tvN

 King of High School 

This story is about a high school ice hockey player who suddenly starts living his older brother's life by working as a company director 

 Image Credit: MBN

One of the best sports K-dramas based on a volleyball team and their coach starring Kang Hui, Lee Tae Hwan, Song Jae Rim, Hwang Seung Eon and Shin Hyun Soo

Thumping Spike

