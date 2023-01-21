Heading 3
K-dramas based on true friendship
Vedangi Joshi
jan 21, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: tvN
Reply 1988
Centred around 5 friends who grow up in the same neighbourhood and their families, their unbreakable bond makes us nostalgic
A pill for laughter, the story is about three young men who handle a guesthouse to make their own film
Welcome to Waikiki
Image Credit : JTBC
Image Credit: KBS2
Hwarang is a group of elite men living in the Silla kingdom and their passion, friendship and love are beautifully shown in this K-drama
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image Credit: Netflix
Students get stuck inside their school because of a zombie outbreak showing love and care for their friends in such a dire situation
All of Us Are Dead
Image Credit : TVING
Pretty women in their thirties meet each other at the end of their busy working day to have a drink and
Work Later, Drink Now
Image Credit: tvN
Chicago Typewriter
After being reincarnated, three friends channel through their struggles to figure out the truths of their past.
It’s about a trio of three best friends being there for each through thick and thin in their lives
Thirty-Nine
Image Credit : JTBC
Hello, My Twenties!
Five college students live together under the same roof to build a strong and beautiful bond
Image Credit: tvN
Five friends since undergrad school, end up in the same hospital and even after years of friendship their bond does not change
Hospital Playlist
