Heading 3

K-dramas based on true friendship 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 21, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: tvN

Reply 1988

Centred around 5 friends who grow up in the same neighbourhood and their families, their unbreakable bond makes us nostalgic

A pill for laughter, the story is about three young men who handle a guesthouse to make their own film

Welcome to Waikiki

 Image Credit : JTBC

Top 10 looks of Im Soo Hyang

K-pop female idols famous for their beauty

Image Credit: KBS2

Hwarang is a group of elite men living in the Silla kingdom and their passion, friendship and love are beautifully shown in this K-drama

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image Credit: Netflix

Students get stuck inside their school because of a zombie outbreak showing love and care for their friends in such a dire situation

All of Us Are Dead   

Image  Credit : TVING 

Pretty women in their thirties meet each other at the end of their busy working day to have a drink and 

Work Later, Drink Now

 Image Credit: tvN

Chicago Typewriter

After being reincarnated, three friends channel through their struggles to figure out the truths of their past.

It’s about a trio of three best friends being there for each through thick and thin in their lives

Thirty-Nine

Image Credit : JTBC

Image Credit : JTBC

Hello, My Twenties!

Five college students live together under the same roof to build a strong and beautiful bond 

 Image Credit: tvN 

Five friends since undergrad school, end up in the same hospital and even after years of friendship their bond does not change

 Hospital Playlist 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here