K-dramas & Bollywood: Similarities 

Satyaki Mandal

MARCH 30, 2023

Korean

K-dramas and Bollywood movies both emphasize the importance of family and its impact on the characters' lives

Family-oriented Dramas

Image: tvN

Both K-dramas and Bollywood movies feature elaborate song and dance sequences that elevate the emotions and energy of the narrative

Song and dance routines

Image: SBS

K-dramas and Bollywood have a reputation for delivering sweet and entertaining romantic comedies that never fail to make viewers smile

Romantic Comedies

Image: MBC

Both K-dramas and Bollywood movies often feature complicated love triangles that add tension and depth to the story

Love Triangles

Image: tvN

K-dramas and Bollywood both explore the ups and downs of growing up and finding one's place in the world

Coming-of-Age Stories

Image: KBS2

Both K-dramas and Bollywood feature strong and empowered female characters who challenge traditional gender roles and fight for their dreams

Strong Female Leads

Image: tvN

K-dramas and Bollywood both incorporate elements of fantasy and supernatural into their narratives, blurring the lines between reality and imagination

Fantasy and Supernatural Elements

Image: tvN

Both K-dramas and Bollywood often portray the struggles of characters from lower socio-economic backgrounds in their quest to achieve success and overcome obstacle

Class Struggle

Image: tvN

K-dramas and Bollywood movies often emphasize the importance of tradition and cultural values, showcasing the beauty and richness of their respective heritages

Emphasis on Tradition

Image: ENA

Both K-dramas and Bollywood movies have a reputation for delivering epic and enduring love stories that capture the hearts of audiences around the world

Epic Romances

Image: tvN

