K-dramas and Bollywood movies both emphasize the importance of family and its impact on the characters' lives
Family-oriented Dramas
Image: tvN
Both K-dramas and Bollywood movies feature elaborate song and dance sequences that elevate the emotions and energy of the narrative
Song and dance routines
Image: SBS
K-dramas and Bollywood have a reputation for delivering sweet and entertaining romantic comedies that never fail to make viewers smile
Romantic Comedies
Image: MBC
Both K-dramas and Bollywood movies often feature complicated love triangles that add tension and depth to the story
Love Triangles
Image: tvN
K-dramas and Bollywood both explore the ups and downs of growing up and finding one's place in the world
Coming-of-Age Stories
Image: KBS2
Both K-dramas and Bollywood feature strong and empowered female characters who challenge traditional gender roles and fight for their dreams
Strong Female Leads
Image: tvN
K-dramas and Bollywood both incorporate elements of fantasy and supernatural into their narratives, blurring the lines between reality and imagination
Fantasy and Supernatural Elements
Image: tvN
Both K-dramas and Bollywood often portray the struggles of characters from lower socio-economic backgrounds in their quest to achieve success and overcome obstacle
Class Struggle
Image: tvN
K-dramas and Bollywood movies often emphasize the importance of tradition and cultural values, showcasing the beauty and richness of their respective heritages
Emphasis on Tradition
Image: ENA
Both K-dramas and Bollywood movies have a reputation for delivering epic and enduring love stories that capture the hearts of audiences around the world
Epic Romances
Image: tvN
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations