“Everyone struggles for their whole life trying to have things. So they live their entire lives trying to prove themselves to everyone. But nobody truly knows what they are gaining by doing that.”- Park Dong Hun
My Mister
“You did your best but you weren’t given any opportunity. So just blame the world instead. The world should’ve tried harder.” -Kim Jae Hyuk
Prison Playbook
“Going through this life is the first time for all of us, anyway.”-Nam Se Hee
Because This Is My First Life
“No matter which era you live in, life is an agony. There is no such thing as a perfect world. Every era has its own problems and things you’d want to resist. We resist, struggle, fight, and win.” -Han Se Joo
Chicago Typewriter
“You don’t need to be on anyone’s side, but your own.” -Park Sae Royi
Itaewon Class
“I always think about what I lost, you always think about what you can gain. I want to live like you.”-Baek Yi Jin
Twenty Five, Twenty One
“If you’re lonely, act lonely. If things are hard, act like things are hard. Don’t act strong all the time, okay?”-Myul Mang
Doom At Your Services
“You’re bound to meet unexpected situations in life. Even if you use an umbrella, you’ll end up getting drenched. Just put your hands up and welcome the rain.”-Hong Doo Shik
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
“Even if you think you won’t make it, fight to the end. In life, there are many things you start even though you know the predetermined end.” -Oh Sang Sik
Misaeng
“You are a lot more braver than you think” -Jin Mu Hak
Dali and Cocky Prince
