K-dramas Dialogues To Heal A Heartbreak

 Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 20, 2023

Entertainment

“Everyone struggles for their whole life trying to have things. So they live their entire lives trying to prove themselves to everyone. But nobody truly knows what they are gaining by doing that.”- Park Dong Hun

My Mister

Source: tvN

“You did your best but you weren’t given any opportunity. So just blame the world instead. The world should’ve tried harder.” -Kim Jae Hyuk

Prison Playbook

Source: tvN

“Going through this life is the first time for all of us, anyway.”-Nam Se Hee

Because This Is My First Life

Source: tvN

“No matter which era you live in, life is an agony. There is no such thing as a perfect world. Every era has its own problems and things you’d want to resist. We resist, struggle, fight, and win.” -Han Se Joo 

Chicago Typewriter

Source: tvN

“You don’t need to be on anyone’s side, but your own.” -Park Sae Royi

Itaewon Class

Source: JTBC

“I always think about what I lost, you always think about what you can gain. I want to live like you.”-Baek Yi Jin

Twenty Five, Twenty One

Source: tvN

“If you’re lonely, act lonely. If things are hard, act like things are hard. Don’t act strong all the time, okay?”-Myul Mang

Doom At Your Services

Source: tvN

“You’re bound to meet unexpected situations in life. Even if you use an umbrella, you’ll end up getting drenched. Just put your hands up and welcome the rain.”-Hong Doo Shik

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Source: tvN

“Even if you think you won’t make it, fight to the end. In life, there are many things you start even though you know the predetermined end.” -Oh Sang Sik

Misaeng 

Source: tvN

“You are a lot more braver than you think” -Jin Mu Hak

Dali and Cocky Prince

Source: KBS2

