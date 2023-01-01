K-dramas every Han So Hee fan should watch
South Korean actress, Han So Hee, is known for her stellar performances that have won the hearts of viewers worldwide
Image: Han So Hee’s Instagram
The actress made her debut with a minor role in Reunited World
Debut
Image: Han So Hee’s Instagram
She was recently seen in BTS member Jungkook's solo debut Seven
Music video
Image: Han So Hee’s Instagram
Reluctant to love, a skeptical student gets drawn into a casual relationship with a charming classmate from art school, exploring the world of friends-with-benefits
Nevertheless
Image: Netflix
Two lifelong best friends discover the blossoming of romantic feelings as they take the plunge into living together after almost twenty years of friendship
Soundtrack #1
Image: Disney+
A woman infiltrates an organized crime ring, posing as an undercover agent within the police to unravel the mystery behind her father's death.
My Name
Image: Netflix
Betrayal within a marriage sets off a chain of revenge in this gripping tale of a couple whose actions lead to unexpected consequences
The World of the Married
Image: JTBC
After an unexpected death, Cha Min and Go Se-yeon find themselves in new bodies, navigating life's challenges and mysteries following their untimely demise.
Abyss
Image: tvN
himself in a commoner's life and discovering unforgettable love as the unexpected husband to Joseon's oldest bachelorette
100 Days My Prince
Image: tvN
In this ongoing project Han So Hee will be seen with Park Seo Joon in Gyeongseong Creature
Gyeongseong Creature
Image: Netflix
