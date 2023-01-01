Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

DECEMBEr 31, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas every Han So Hee fan should watch

South Korean actress, Han So Hee, is known for her stellar performances that have won the hearts of viewers worldwide

Image: Han So Hee’s Instagram

The actress made her debut with a minor role in Reunited World

Debut

Image: Han So Hee’s Instagram

She was recently seen in BTS member Jungkook's solo debut Seven

Music video

Image: Han So Hee’s Instagram

Reluctant to love, a skeptical student gets drawn into a casual relationship with a charming classmate from art school, exploring the world of friends-with-benefits

Nevertheless

Image: Netflix

Two lifelong best friends discover the blossoming of romantic feelings as they take the plunge into living together after almost twenty years of friendship

Soundtrack #1

Image: Disney+

A woman infiltrates an organized crime ring, posing as an undercover agent within the police to unravel the mystery behind her father's death.

My Name

Image: Netflix

Betrayal within a marriage sets off a chain of revenge in this gripping tale of a couple whose actions lead to unexpected consequences

The World of the Married

Image: JTBC

After an unexpected death, Cha Min and Go Se-yeon find themselves in new bodies, navigating life's challenges and mysteries following their untimely demise.

Abyss

Image: tvN

himself in a commoner's life and discovering unforgettable love as the unexpected husband to Joseon's oldest bachelorette

100 Days My Prince

Image: tvN

In this ongoing project Han So Hee will be seen with Park Seo Joon in Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature

Image: Netflix

Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer re-enters the society, relentlessly pursuing her dream of becoming a diva

Castaway Diva

Image Credits- JTBC 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here