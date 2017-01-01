Jung Ba Reum and Go Moo Chi chase a killer and meet a scientist who tests fetal DNA to identify psychopaths
Mouse, 2021
Source: tvN
Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi team up to catch a serial killer using Dong Baek's ability to read memories through touch
Memorist, 2020
Source: tvN
Detective Park Gwang Ho (Choi) is transported 30 years into the future to capture a serial killer, while the criminal continues to terrorize both the past and present. With the help of his colleagues, Gwang Ho works to apprehend the killer in both timelines. The plot is a combination of science fiction and crime drama
Tunnel, 2017
Source: OCN
Detective Woo Tae Seok meets a psychopath, Eun Sun Jae, who challenges his self-righteousness
Less Than Evil
Source: MBC
Seo Doo Won (Yoon) travels to a parallel universe to save his lost love and catch a serial killer
Train
Source: OCN
Detective Moo Jin Hyuk and voice profiler Kwon Joo unite to catch a serial killer after losing loved ones
Voice
Source: OCN
Baek Hee Sung is a devoted husband to his detective wife Cha Ji Won but something is amiss. Cha unearths a shockingly evil identity about her husband
Flower of Evil
Source: tvN
Gap Dong, a notorious serial killer in Gyeonggi Province, haunts detective Ha Moo Yeom (Yoon) until he takes on the case to catch him
Gap Dong
Source: tvN
Based on a book by South Korea’s number one criminal profiler Kwon Il Yong and journalist Ko Na Mu it is disturbingly real and suspenseful, analyzing the psyche of serial killers
Through the Darkness
Source: SBS
Dong Sik loses his job and discovers a crime scene. Fleeing, he finds the killer's diary, but can't remember if he's the real culprit or not
Psychopath Diary
Source: tvN
