 K-dramas filled with gore 

Jung Ba Reum and Go Moo Chi chase a killer and meet a scientist who tests fetal DNA to identify psychopaths 

Mouse, 2021

Source: tvN

Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi team up to catch a serial killer using Dong Baek's ability to read memories through touch

Memorist, 2020

Source: tvN

Detective Park Gwang Ho (Choi) is transported 30 years into the future to capture a serial killer, while the criminal continues to terrorize both the past and present. With the help of his colleagues, Gwang Ho works to apprehend the killer in both timelines. The plot is a combination of science fiction and crime drama

Tunnel, 2017

Source: OCN

Detective Woo Tae Seok meets a psychopath, Eun Sun Jae, who challenges his self-righteousness

Less Than Evil

Source: MBC 

Seo Doo Won (Yoon) travels to a parallel universe to save his lost love and catch a serial killer

Train 

Source: OCN

Detective Moo Jin Hyuk and voice profiler Kwon Joo unite to catch a serial killer after losing loved ones

Voice

Source: OCN 

Baek Hee Sung is a devoted husband to his detective wife Cha Ji Won but something is amiss. Cha unearths a shockingly evil identity about her husband

Flower of Evil

Source: tvN 

Gap Dong, a notorious serial killer in Gyeonggi Province, haunts detective Ha Moo Yeom (Yoon) until he takes on the case to catch him

Gap Dong

Source: tvN

Based on a book by South Korea’s number one criminal profiler Kwon Il Yong and journalist Ko Na Mu it is disturbingly real and suspenseful, analyzing the psyche of serial killers

Through the Darkness

Source: SBS 

Dong Sik loses his job and discovers a crime scene. Fleeing, he finds the killer's diary, but can't remember if he's the real culprit or not

Psychopath Diary

Source: tvN

