K-dramas for animal lovers
Join Han Ji-Yul, a renowned Seoul vet, as he navigates rural life after a distressing call from his grandfather
Image: Kakao TV
Once Upon A Small Town
Follow the entertaining life of teacher Han Hae-Na, cursed through generations. An ordinary life takes an extraordinary turn
Image: MBC
A Good Day To Be A Dog
Enter the tranquil village of Mujin with vet Bong Ye-Bun, gifted with a unique ability to see into the past through touch
Image: KBS2.
Behind Your Touch
Explore the lives of Nam See-Hee and Yoon Ji-Ho, two intriguing individuals in their thirties navigating love and marriage
Image: tvN.
Because This Is My First Life
Witness the unconventional methods of prosecutor Jin Jung as he strives for justice in this gripping legal drama
Bad Prosecutor
Image: SBS
Dive into the lives of arrogant CEO Kang Hoon and Yoon Seo in this romance, where kidnapping leads to unexpected connections
Image: Naver TV Cast.
Noble, My Love
Join Ha Joon in his quest to avoid long-term relationships, exploring romance and friendship in this delightful drama
Image: Naver TV
Woof And Meow – Do You Love Me?
Unravel the mysterious links between three individuals, including a ghostwriter and a vet, in this captivating series
Image: tvN.
Chicago Typewriter
Experience the reunion of childhood friends Shin Joon-Young and No Eul, now navigating the challenges of adulthood
Image: TV CHOSUN
Uncontrollably Fond
Click Here
Immerse yourself in this fan-favorite melodrama, featuring laughs, tears, love, and hate. Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk's compatibility is a highlight
Image: KBS2.
Fated to Love You