Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 15, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas for animal lovers

Join Han Ji-Yul, a renowned Seoul vet, as he navigates rural life after a distressing call from his grandfather

Image:  Kakao TV

Once Upon A Small Town

Follow the entertaining life of teacher Han Hae-Na, cursed through generations. An ordinary life takes an extraordinary turn

Image:  MBC

A Good Day To Be A Dog

Enter the tranquil village of Mujin with vet Bong Ye-Bun, gifted with a unique ability to see into the past through touch

Image:  KBS2.

Behind Your Touch

Explore the lives of Nam See-Hee and Yoon Ji-Ho, two intriguing individuals in their thirties navigating love and marriage

Image:  tvN.

Because This Is My First Life

Witness the unconventional methods of prosecutor Jin Jung as he strives for justice in this gripping legal drama

Bad Prosecutor

Image:  SBS

Dive into the lives of arrogant CEO Kang Hoon and Yoon Seo in this romance, where kidnapping leads to unexpected connections

Image:  Naver TV Cast.

Noble, My Love

Join Ha Joon in his quest to avoid long-term relationships, exploring romance and friendship in this delightful drama

Image:  Naver TV

Woof And Meow – Do You Love Me?

Unravel the mysterious links between three individuals, including a ghostwriter and a vet, in this captivating series

Image:  tvN.

Chicago Typewriter

Experience the reunion of childhood friends Shin Joon-Young and No Eul, now navigating the challenges of adulthood

Image:  TV CHOSUN

Uncontrollably Fond

Immerse yourself in this fan-favorite melodrama, featuring laughs, tears, love, and hate. Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk's compatibility is a highlight

Image:  KBS2.

Fated to Love You

